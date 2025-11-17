Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Nov. 20-23.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Paul's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.055
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.184
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.001
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.035
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.203
|-0.056
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Paul earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st, and posted a 13.27% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.