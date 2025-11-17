PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Nov. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Paul at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.055-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.184-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0010.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0350.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.203-0.056

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    • Paul earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st, and posted a 13.27% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW