Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic

Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.