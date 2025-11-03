Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Jeremy Paul has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Paul's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.055
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.184
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.001
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.035
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.203
|-0.165
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
- Paul has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) and ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.54%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
