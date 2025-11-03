PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jeremy Paul has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Paul at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.055-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.184-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0010.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0350.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.203-0.165

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
    • Paul has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) and ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.54%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

