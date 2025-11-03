Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.