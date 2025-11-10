PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jeremy Paul betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Jeremy Paulof Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Paul has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Paul has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.055-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.184-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0010.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0350.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.203-0.124

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season and ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.99%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

