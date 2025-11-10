Jeremy Paul betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Jeremy Paulof Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Paul has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Paul has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.055
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.184
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.001
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.035
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.203
|-0.124
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season and ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.99%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.