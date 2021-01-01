Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
National Teams
Personal
- Played soccer, baseball, basketball and golf growing up, but started focusing on golf at age 12.
- Favorite golf courses include Augusta National, Oak Hill and Nanea Golf Club in Hawaii.
- Former college teammate of fellow professionals Ollie Schniederjans, Richey Werenski and Seth Reeves.
- Enjoys reading, cooking and working out.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Opened with rounds of 65-65 before going on to finish T9 at 18-under 266 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
- Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Spurred by a second-round 62, finished T5 at 17-under 267 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Spurred by a second-round 9-under 63, finished the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper T5 at 17-under 271.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Veritex Bank Championship: Fired a first-round 62 to capture the 18-hole lead and shared the 36-hole lead before going on to finish T20.
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded rounds of 68-67-68-71 to finish T7 at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2020 Season
-
-
-
2019 Season
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Following opening rounds of 71-70 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, followed with weekend scores of 67-66 to finish T5 with Roberto Castro at 14-under 274. The top-5 finish came in just his third TOUR start.
2018 Season
Finished the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with 23 starts, one win, one runner-up and two additional top-10 finishes. Missed just three cuts on the season. Secured his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card after finishing No. 8 on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Led the Korn Ferry Tour in consecutive rounds of par or better on the season with a 41-round streak. Was fifth in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 18-under 266. His final-round 9-under 62 was a tournament-low and marked the second straight tournament with the low 18-hole round.
-
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T9 at 8-under 272 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. Tied the course record during the final round at 7-under 63 at Canterbury Golf Club.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Broke the 72-hole scoring record at the Lincoln Land Championship with a 25-under total for a two-shot victory. Entered the final round two behind the leaders and made seven consecutive birdies to take the outright lead. Bogeyed the next two holes but regained the lead with three birdies in the closing stretch, including the 72nd hole. The win secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season.
-
Knoxville Open: Notched his first top-10 of the year with a T8 finish at the Knoxville Open.
2016 Season
Recorded 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with eight made cuts and one top-10 on his way to a 56th place finish on the Regular Season money list.
-
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Picked up his first career top-10 at the Brasil Championship with a solo-third place finish. Was two off the lead after a second-round 62 that matched the low round for the tournament. Shot 66 on Saturday and entered the final round four back. Birdied the last two holes on Sunday for a closing 66 and a solo-third.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Turned in his best Korn Ferry Tour performance since April of 2016 with a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2015 Season
Played on the Swing Thought Tour during the summer and won two tournaments.