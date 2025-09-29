Anders Albertson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Albertson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Albertson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|66-72-74-76
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.093
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.303
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.512
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.231
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.139
|-1.240
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson sported a -0.303 mark. He ranked 67.49% in Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.72% of the time.
- Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 219th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
