PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Anders Albertson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Albertson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-72+1

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6766-72-74-76E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.093-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.303-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.512-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.231-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.139-1.240

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson sported a -0.303 mark. He ranked 67.49% in Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.72% of the time.
    • Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 219th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News