2H AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Anders Albertson of the United States chips on the tenth green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut at 3-over.

    Latest odds for Albertson at The RSM Classic.

    Albertson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-76+3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6769-71-74-75+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6766-72-74-76E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he scored 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -1.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.226-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.395-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.293-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.382-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.295-1.441

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has a -0.395 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.97 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.69% of the time.
    • Albertson currently has 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

