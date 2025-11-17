Anders Albertson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Anders Albertson of the United States chips on the tenth green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut at 3-over.
Albertson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|69-71-74-75
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|66-72-74-76
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he scored 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -1.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.226
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.395
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.293
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.382
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.295
|-1.441
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has a -0.395 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.97 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.69% of the time.
- Albertson currently has 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
