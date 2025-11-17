Anders Albertson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Albertson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he scored 19-under.

Albertson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Albertson has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.