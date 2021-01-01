×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Chad Ramey
Chad Ramey

Chad Ramey

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Mississippi State University (Financial Planning, 2014)
College
Fulton, Mississippi
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Mississippi State University (Financial Planning, 2014)
College
Fulton, Mississippi
Birthplace
3
The 25 Rank
2349
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes9
Top 10 Finishes
68.89
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Chad Ramey
Chad Ramey
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Chad Ramey

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

81 kg

Weight

August 03, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Fulton, Mississippi

Birthplace

Fulton, Mississippi

Residence

Single

Family

Mississippi State University (Financial Planning, 2014)

College

2014

Turned Pro

$750,258

Career Earnings

Fulton, MS, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2020 Live and Work in Maine Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2020 Lost to Paul Barjon, David Kocher, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA

Personal

  • Attended Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Miss., graduating in 2010.
  • Father, Stanley, is a golf course superintendent/manager, which brought him to the game at a very early age.
  • Mother is Trish and has two sisters.
  • Bucket list includes playing Augusta National GC.
  • Was a University of Mississippi fan growing up.
  • Favorites include Twitter (app), Peyton Manning and Steph Curry (non-golfer athletes), The Art of Learning (book), Nashville and the beach (cities/vacations), Mississippi State (college team), Old Waverly and Sea Island GC/Seaside (courses) and "Blacklist,, "The Voice," "Blindspot," "American Horror Story" and "Lost" (TV shows).
  • Dream foursome would include Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
  • Has marked his golf ball with an Icelandic coin since college.
  • Best sporting event attended was 2014 Mississippi State-Auburn football game, won by MSU, which pushed them to No. 1 for the first time in school history.
  • Earliest golf memory is attending The Masters when he was 10 years old.

Special Interests

  • Hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Carded four rounds of 67 or better to finish T4 at 20-under 264 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T3 finish at the Savannah Golf Championship. Finished the week at 19-under 269.
  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to a T2 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded back-to-back 67s on the weekend en route to a solo-third finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
  • The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 65-68 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Spurred by a final-round 6-under 66, finished the week T2 at El Bosque Country Club. Despite beginning the final round eight strokes off the lead, earned a spot in a playoff with David Kocher and Paul Barjon.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Recorded his fourth top-10 in six starts with rounds of 69-66-69-66 for a T8 finish at 10-under 270 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Posted his third top-10 in four starts with a second-round 6-under 65 and consecutive 3-under 68s on the weekend for a T8 finish at 12-under 272 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

2020 Season

  • Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Carded four rounds of 67 or better to finish T4 at 20-under 264 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T3 finish at the Savannah Golf Championship. Finished the week at 19-under 269.
  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to a T2 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded back-to-back 67s on the weekend en route to a solo-third finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
  • The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 65-68 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Spurred by a final-round 6-under 66, finished the week T2 at El Bosque Country Club. Despite beginning the final round eight strokes off the lead, earned a spot in a playoff with David Kocher and Paul Barjon.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 34 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 26 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet. Finished T57 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Fired four rounds under-par to earn a T2 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet. With the result, moved to No. 32 in The 25 and secured his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
  • Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Used four rounds in the 60s to earn a T7 finish in Wichita. The result was his first top-10 of the 2019 season.

2017 Season

Finished at No. 16 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 12 starts.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished T3 at the National Capital Open. Was three strokes off the 54-hole lead and closed with a 4-under-par 67 to finish four shots back of winner Mark Blakefield.
  • Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Notched a T9 finish at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
  • Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the Mackenzie Investments Open.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a T2 finish at the Staal Foundation Open. Opened with a 6-under-par 66 and was one stroke off the 54-hole lead held by Kramer Hickok and Patrick Newcomb, eventually finishing birdie-birdie to wind up one stroke shy of a playoff with Johnny Ruiz.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned status with a T3 finish at the USA East #2 Q-School.

2015 Season

Competed on Swing Thought Tour.