5H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, including last year's tournament at Sea Island Golf Club. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Ramey at The RSM Classic.

    Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023MC68-73-1
    2022MC73-69E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0080.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.090-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.102-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2160.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0170.498

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.090 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 68.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (118th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

