Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, including last year's tournament at Sea Island Golf Club. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.008
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.090
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.102
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.216
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.017
|0.498
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.090 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 68.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (118th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.
