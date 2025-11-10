Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2022
|T17
|65-71-68-71
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.008
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.090
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.102
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.216
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.017
|0.178
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.