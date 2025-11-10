Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ramey has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.

Ramey has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.