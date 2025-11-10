PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2970-67-65-74-8
    2023MC71-67-4
    2022T1765-71-68-71-9

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0080.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.090-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.102-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2160.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0170.178

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

