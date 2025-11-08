Draws and Fades: Top value plays ahead of low-scoring Sunday at World Wide Technology Championship
3 Min Read
Highlights | Round 3 | World Wide Technology
Written by Jimmy Reinman
If you can’t get hot, you will get left behind.
That’s been the story all week at the World Wide Technology Championship, and Saturday’s third round at El Cardonal only poured more fuel on the fire. Garrick Higgo caught lightning in a bottle, matching the course record with a 61 to grab the solo lead at 22-under and set up a Sunday shootout under the Cabo sun.
Higgo, who already owns a PGA TOUR win this season, was briefly on 59 watch before cooling off late, but his charge vaulted him past 36-hole leader Matti Schmid, who stumbled to an 18-under total after managing just one birdie. Carson Young fired a 63 to reach 21-under and sits just a shot back, while Trevor Cone, Chad Ramey and Ben Griffin lurk two behind at 20-under.
With one round to play and ideal scoring conditions expected again, it’s shaping up as a sprint to a potential 25-under or lower. The handicappers have taken notice, and Higgo sits as the firm favorite at +145 on FanDuel Sportsbook. But with a congested leaderboard and a course that rewards aggression, chasing value in the chasing pack feels like the smarter play.
The odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Garrick Higgo (-22): +145
- Carson Young (-21): +550
- Ben Griffin (-20): +340
- Chad Ramey (-20): +750
- Trevor Cone (-20): +1000
- Sami Valimaki (-19): +1700
- Matti Schmid (-18): +2700
Below are a few players who offer real intrigue and betting value for the final round in Los Cabos.
Carson Young (+550)
Young’s iron play and birdie production this week have been hard to ignore. Despite ranking just 118th on TOUR this season in putting, the 29-year-old leads the field with 27 birdies through three rounds, a testament to how dialed in he’s been with his wedges and approach play.
Carson Young makes birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
He’ll tee off in the final group with Higgo and needs only one swing of momentum to flip the script. His trend line is even more encouraging, with rounds of 67, 65 and 63, steadily improving each day. That trajectory, combined with his comfort level on Paspalum greens, makes him an enticing option at nearly four times Higgo’s odds.
Young’s recent record also offers a small hint of déjà vu. His last top-10 came at the John Deere Classic, where he closed with his best round of the week, a Sunday 64, to finish T5. Another hot final round could easily turn that same spark into a trophy in Mexico.
Trevor Cone (+1000)
If you’re looking for value, Cone is your man. The 32-year-old North Carolina native has quietly put together one of the steadiest weeks in the field, capped by a bogey-free 65 on Saturday that featured 13 of 14 fairways and a perfect 18-for-18 in greens hit.
That kind of precision around El Cardonal, a course designed to punish wild misses but reward consistency, is exactly what you want from a Sunday sleeper pick. At +1000, he’s the best longshot play among the leaders.
Trevor Cone makes birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
Cone doesn’t have the TOUR resume of Griffin or the form of Higgo, but his ball-striking form suggests he’s more than capable of catching fire again. If the putter cooperates, his first career victory could come in spectacular fashion.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.