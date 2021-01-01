Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Winner, U.S. Open (thru 2025-26)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (8)
- 2017 John Deere Classic
- 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
- 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, U.S. Open (2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
-
2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2018 Defeated Kyle Stanley, Byeong Hun An, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2016 Defeated Andres Gonzales, Julián Etulain, Nicholas Lindheim, DAP Championship
National Teams
- 2019 Presidents Cup
- 2018 Ryder Cup
- 2014 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2014 Eisenhower Trophy
- 2015 Walker Cup
Personal
- The physics major has been nicknamed by many, the Mad Scientist. Credits Homer Kelly's book, The Golfing Machine, for many of his swing principles and philosophies. Utilizes an unconventional approach of all of his irons being the same length, 37 1/2 inches, which is the average length of a 7-iron shaft (his favorite club). Has names for all of his clubs, for example his 60-degree wedge is named "The King" after 1960 Masters champion Arnold Palmer and his 6-iron is named "Juniper" after the sixth hole at Augusta National.
- Wears a Ben Hogan-style cap during tournament rounds on the PGA TOUR.
Special Interests
- Physics, family, faith, cars, fishing
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 in three starts at the event. Played in the final group with Lee Westwood after doing so at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard; the pair became the first to play in the final group in consecutive PGA TOUR events since Adam Scott and Vijay Singh in 2007.
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard by one stroke over Lee Westwood. Became the first multiple winner of the season. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.761 per round) and Driving Distance (321.3 yards). Hit two drives of at least 370 yards on No. 6, the first drives hit longer than 360 yards on that hole during the ShotLink era (est. 2003). Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores.
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T8 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his fourth consecutive top-10 at the event. Shot a first-round 62 to take a one-stroke lead, the second 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-2). Led the field in Driving Distance (363.1 yards).
- U.S. Open: Won the September U.S. Open by six strokes over Matthew Wolff, earning his first major championship title and seventh win on the PGA TOUR. Victory came in his 16th major championship appearance and sixth at the U.S. Open. Became the 12th player to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. Became the third player to win those two events and an individual title at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Began the season with a win in his first start for the second time in his career (first: 2018-19 season). Marked the first major championship victory by a former Southern Methodist University player since Payne Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open. Was the only player in the field with an under-par final-round score (3-under 67) and the only player to finish the tournament under par (6-under).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 in three starts at the event. Played in the final group with Lee Westwood after doing so at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard; the pair became the first to play in the final group in consecutive PGA TOUR events since Adam Scott and Vijay Singh in 2007.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard by one stroke over Lee Westwood. Became the first multiple winner of the season. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.761 per round) and Driving Distance (321.3 yards). Hit two drives of at least 370 yards on No. 6, the first drives hit longer than 360 yards on that hole during the ShotLink era (est. 2003). Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T8 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his fourth consecutive top-10 at the event. Shot a first-round 62 to take a one-stroke lead, the second 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-2). Led the field in Driving Distance (363.1 yards).
-
U.S. Open: Won the September U.S. Open by six strokes over Matthew Wolff, earning his first major championship title and seventh win on the PGA TOUR. Victory came in his 16th major championship appearance and sixth at the U.S. Open. Became the 12th player to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. Became the third player to win those two events and an individual title at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Began the season with a win in his first start for the second time in his career (first: 2018-19 season). Marked the first major championship victory by a former Southern Methodist University player since Payne Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open. Was the only player in the field with an under-par final-round score (3-under 67) and the only player to finish the tournament under par (6-under).
2020 Season
Won on the PGA TOUR for the fourth consecutive season, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his sixth career PGA TOUR title. Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third straight season, finishing the season No. 22 in the FedExCup standings. Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 4 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Recorded nine top-10s on the season, including four straight to start the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf, and made 14 cuts in 17 starts. Led the TOUR in Driving Distance (322.1), becoming the first player with a Driving Distance average of over 322.0 yards, and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (1.039). Represented the United States at the 2019 Presidents Cup, his second consecutive year representing the U.S. in an international team competition.
-
PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 in a major championship. Led the field in Birdies (23) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.83).
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Earned his sixth career PGA TOUR title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, defeating Matthew Wolff by three strokes. Became the first winner in the ShotLink era (since 2003) to lead the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Putting. Also led the field in Driving Distance (350.6 yards) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.68). Extended his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to start his career to four. Marked his seventh consecutive top-10 on TOUR.
-
Travelers Championship: Finished T6 at the Travelers Championship to become the only player to finish in the top 10 at each of the first three events since the season resumed.
-
Charles Schwab Challenge: Finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his fourth consecutive top-five on TOUR. Led the field in Driving Distance (323.8 yards), Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (1.830 per round) and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (2.649 per round).
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Recorded a solo-fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his second career top-five at the event. Led the field in Driving Distance (317.5 yards).
-
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished solo-second at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, marking his first top-10 in a WGC. Earned his best result since winning the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Held a one-stroke second-round lead, his seventh career 36-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 0-for-7).
-
The Genesis Invitational: Tied four others for fifth at The Genesis Invitational. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.69).
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T4 in his title defense at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Closed with a 63, his first career sub-65 final-round score. Played the par-3s in 6-under, tied with Xinjun Zhang for best in the field.
-
Safeway Open: Held second-round lead at the Safeway Open before finishing T13. Fell to 0-for-6 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory.
2019 Season
Won his fifth career PGA TOUR title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and qualified for the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season, finishing tied for 12th in the FedExCup standings. Made the Playoffs for the third time in his third season on TOUR. Earned five top-10s and made 17 cuts in 21 starts.
-
3M Open: Finished T2 at the 3M Open, holing an eagle putt at the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead before eventual champion Matthew Wolff made an eagle to win by one stroke. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Wolff and Collin Morikawa, failing to successfully convert a 54-hole lead/co-lead for the first time in his career. Held the 36-hole lead at 14-under 128. Had never played the opening 36 holes in 128 or better nor without a bogey before accomplishing both feats at TPC Twin Cities. Second-round 62 was first career sub-63 score.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: In title defense at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, shot a final-round 66 to finish T22.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Earned his first international victory and his maiden European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. In his 19th start on the European Tour, carded a four-round total of 24-under at Emirates Golf Club to set the tournament record. Closed with an 8-under 64 in the final round to finish seven shots clear of the field. The win in Dubai marked his fourth victory in his last nine worldwide starts.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Highlighted by a third-round 7-under 63, finished T10 in his second start at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Collected fifth career PGA TOUR title and third in a five-start stretch, winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open by one stroke over Patrick Cantlay. Became the first player with three wins in five starts since Dustin Johnson in 2016-17. Made a 57-foot, 7-inch eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 16th in the final round to take a one shot lead. Played the back-nine in 16-under for the week with no bogeys and led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (+13.550).
2018 Season
Season included three victories, including two FedExCup Playoffs events, and a third-place finish in the FedExCup. Made the cut in 22 of 26 starts with nine top-10 finishes. Selected as a captain's pick by Jim Furyk for the United States Ryder Cup Team.
-
Ryder Cup: Was selected as a captain's pick and made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in Paris, France. In three matches played, failed to score any points for the United States, as the Europeans defeated the U.S. 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Tiger Woods in the Saturday Foursomes match and lost to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, 5 and 4.
-
TOUR Championship: Following victories in the first two FedExCup Playoffs events and a T19 at the BMW Championship, entered the TOUR Championship ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup. With rounds of 71-75-66-67, finished 19th at East Lake (10 strokes behind champion Tiger Woods) to fall to No. 3 in the FedExCup.
-
Dell Technologies Championship: Won the first two FedExCup Playoffs events back-to-back with his two-shot win at the Dell Technologies Championship, extending his lead in the FedExCup standings over Dustin Johnson. Marked his fourth career PGA TOUR win and third of the season in his 70th career PGA TOUR start. Started the final round one shot off the lead, playing in the final pairing with 54-hole leader Abraham Ancer. Was the second week in a row he posted a career-low 63 (R3). Joined Vijay Singh (2008) as players to win the first two Playoffs events. Became the eighth player (nine times) to win multiple events in the FedExCup Playoffs in a single season.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned his third career victory and second of the season at THE NORTHERN TRUST, winning by four strokes over Tony Finau. Recorded a third-round 63 to take a four-shot lead entering the final round with a 54-hole score of 197 (career-bests entering the event: 64/R2/2018 RBC Heritage, 201/2017 John Deere Classic). Climbed to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. Missed the cut in his only prior start at the event (2017).
-
Travelers Championship: Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship, his first top-10 in three starts at the event.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Made birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 18) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to defeat Byeong Hun An for his second career victory. Kyle Stanley was eliminated after the first extra hole. At 24 years, 8 months, 18 days, earned his second PGA TOUR win in his 62nd career start. Became the fourth youngest winner in the Memorial Tournament history behind Hideki Matsuyama (22 years, 3 months, 7 days at 2014 win) and Tiger Woods' 1999 and 2000 victories. Entering the final round with his first 54-hole lead on TOUR, made birdies on three of his first 12 holes but dropped into the playoff with bogeys on two of his last five, including a three-putt on the 72nd hole. Led the field in scrambling (17/21).
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Closed with a 1-under 70 to finish alone in fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship. With a 10 stroke difference between the first two rounds (75-65), posted a third-round 66 to enter the final round three shots behind 54-hole leader Jason Day. Was his first made cut in three starts in the Wells Fargo Championship.
-
RBC Heritage: After leading by a stroke after 36 holes at the RBC Heritage, tied Luke List for third place. Following a 7-under 64 in round two, posted a 4-over 75 in round three. In Sunday's final round, improved by nine shots with a 5-under 66. Marked his second top-10 in three starts at the RBC Heritage, site of his professional debut in 2016 (T4).
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Closed with a 4-under 68 to finish second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, three strokes behind Rory McIlroy. Represented his second runner-up finish in 56 starts on the PGA TOUR (2017 Puerto Rico Open).
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: After sharing the second-round lead with Rickie Fowler, finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Opened with a pair of 66s in his first start in Phoenix. Entered the final round one shot behind Fowler, and closed with a 1-under 70.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Opened and closed the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with 4-under 67s to finish T7 with Tom Hoge and Beau Hossler. Made six birdies on his first 12 holes in the final round, before two bogeys resulted in the T7 finish at 7-under 277.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 31 starts during the 2016-17 season, highlighted by his first PGA TOUR victory at the John Deere Classic and runner-up finish at the Puerto Rico Open. Ended the season No. 49 in the FedExCup standings.
-
BMW Championship: Finished his season with a T33 effort at the BMW Championship, the third FedExCup Playoffs event.
-
John Deere Classic: Won his first PGA TOUR title at the 2017 John Deere Classic in his 40th TOUR start at the age of 23 years, 10 months. Began the final round four strokes back at 12-under 201 and birdied his final two holes to post a 6-under 65, 18-under 266 total good for a one-stroke victory over 36- and 54-hole leader Patrick Rodgers. Following an even-par front nine in the final round, reeled off birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18 to post the final-round 65. Became the 19th player to make the John Deere Classic his first PGA TOUR title. Became the 10th first-time winner of the season, and second consecutive following Xander Schauffele at The Greenbrier Classic.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Followed a 4-under 68 in round one of the Puerto Rico Open with a 65 in round two to take a share of the 36-hole lead at 11-under 133. Posted weekend scores of 70-67 to finish at 18-under 270 and T2 with Retief Goosen and Bill Lunde. With birdies on three of his last five holes, held a temporary share of the lead Sunday en route to his first runner-up finish on TOUR.
2016 Season
Season was highlighted by a top-five performance on the PGA TOUR in his professional debut and his maiden professional victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, securing his 2016-17 PGA TOUR card in his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour start. Prior to his professional debut in Hilton Head, made five amateur starts on the PGA TOUR: 2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic (T45), 2015 U.S. Open (MC), 2015 John Deere Classic (MC), 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational (T27), 2016 Masters Tournament (T21). Highlighting those events was a final-round 66, while playing alongside Rory McIlroy, to finish T27 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In addition to those amateur TOUR starts, had four European Tour starts, led by a T18 finish at the 2016 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Led the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship with a first-round 64, going on to finish T54.
-
DAP Championship: Earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via non-member FedExCup Points following 10 starts on the PGA TOUR. Won in his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the DAP Championship. In the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, shot a 6-under 64 in the opening round to get within one shot of Bobby Wyatt's lead. Finished the second round in a five-way tie for the 36-hole lead with four other players at 6-under par, then surged into sole possession of the 54-hole lead with a 2-under 68 in the third round. Led Zack Sucher by one shot entering the final round but struggled early with bogeys on two of his first six holes. Tied the lead with his first birdie of the final round at the par-5 ninth and took a one-shot lead with his second birdie of the day at the par-5 16th. On the par-3 17th, fell into a share of the lead with three others after three-putting for the first time of the week. After hitting his approach into the left rough on the 18th, made a clutch up-and-down to secure a spot in a four-way playoff. Answered Andres Gonzales' 30-foot birdie with a three-foot birdie of his own to force another playoff hole, where he defeated Gonzales with a par for his first professional victory. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with rounds of 64-70-68-71--273 (-7) and the $180,000 first-place check. Became the 15th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win in their first start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
U.S. Open: Finished T15 in his second U.S. Open start.
-
RBC Heritage: Made his professional debut at the 2016 RBC Heritage, finishing T4 and just four strokes behind champion Branden Grace. Carded rounds of 70-69-72-68 at Harbour Town Golf Links en route to his first professional paycheck ($259,600).
2015 Season
-
Australian Masters: Closed with a 4-under 67 to finish runner-up by two strokes to 56-year-old Peter Senior at the 2015 Australian Masters in late November. Would have been the first-ever amateur to win that event.
Amateur Highlights
- Defeated Derek Bard, 7 and 6, in the final round of the U.S. Amateur, becoming the fourth SMU golfer to win the event, joining Hank Kuenhe (1998), Colt Knost (2007) and Kelly Kraft (2011). Made his way to the final match with earlier victories over Robby
- With an 8-under-par winning score (including playing the final seven holes at 3-under), took low medalist honors at the 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Golf National Championships by one stroke over C.T. Pan. In the process, became SMU's first individual natio
- Helped lead the United States to a victory at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championships in Karuizawa, Japan. Carded a tournament record and course record 10-under 61 in the second round of that event, including 11 birdies and front-nine 29. Birdied the fi
- Also represented the USA at the 2014 Palmer Cup in England, winning one single's match and teaming with LSU's Stewart Jolly to win their opening double's match.
- Winner of the 2010 California State Junior Championship.
- While competing for Southern Methodist University in 2015, became just the fifth golfer in history to win the U.S. Amateur and the NCAA Championship in the same year, joining Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore. Was named the America