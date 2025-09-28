43M AGO
Ryder Cup records: How each player fared at Bethpage Black
With a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black, Europe became the first team to win an away Ryder Cup since 2012. See how each player performed over the last three days.
U.S. Team
Sam Burns
- Points: 1
- Overall: 0-1-2
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 0-1-1
- Singles: 0-0-1
Patrick Cantlay
- Points: 1.5
- Overall: 1-3-1
- Foursomes: 1–1–0
- Four-ball: 0–1–1
- Singles: 0-1-0
Bryson DeChambeau
- Points: 1.5
- Overall: 1-3-1
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 0-2-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Harris English
- Points: 0.5
- Overall: 0-2-1
- Foursomes: 0-2-0
- Four-ball: 0-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Ben Griffin
- Points: 1
- Overall: 1-1-0
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 0-1-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Russell Henley
- Points: 0.5
- Overall: 0-2-1
- Foursomes: 0-2-0
- Four-ball: 0-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Collin Morikawa
- Points: 0.5
- Overall: 0-2-1
- Foursomes: 0-2-0
- Four-ball: 0-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Xander Schauffele
- Points: 3
- Overall: 3-1-0
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 1-0-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Scottie Scheffler
- Points: 1
- Overall: 1-4-0
- Foursomes: 0-2-0
- Four-ball: 0-2-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
J.J. Spaun
- Points: 2
- Overall: 2-1-0
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-1-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Justin Thomas
- Points: 2
- Overall: 2-2-0
- Foursomes: 0-1-0
- Four-ball: 1-1-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Cameron Young
- Points: 3
- Overall: 3-1-0
- Foursomes: 1-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-1-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Team Europe
Ludvig Åberg
- Points: 2
- Overall: 2-2-0
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 0-1-0
- Singles: 1-0-0
Matt Fitzpatrick
- Points: 2.5
- Overall: 2-1-1
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 1-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Tommy Fleetwood
- Points: 4
- Overall: 4-1-0
- Foursomes: 2-0-0
- Four-ball: 2-0-0
- Singles: 0-1-0
Tyrrell Hatton
- Points: 3.5
- Overall: 3-0-1
- Foursomes: 2-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Rasmus Højgaard
- Points: 0
- Overall: 0-2-0
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 0-1-0
- Singles: 0-1-0
Viktor Hovland
- Points: 1.5
- Overall: 1-1-1
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 0-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Shane Lowry
- Points: 2
- Overall: 1-0-2
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-0-1
- Singles: 0-0-1
Robert MacIntyre
- Points: 1.5
- Overall: 1-1-1
- Foursomes: 1-1-0
- Four-ball: 0-0-0
- Singles: 0-0-1
Rory McIlroy
- Points: 3.5
- Overall: 3-1-1
- Foursomes: 2-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-0-1
- Singles: 0-1-0
Jon Rahm
- Points: 3
- Overall: 3-2-0
- Foursomes: 2-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-1-0
- Singles: 0-1-0
Justin Rose
- Points: 2
- Overall: 2-1-0
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 2-0-0
- Singles: 0-1-0
Sepp Straka
- Points: 1
- Overall: 1-2-0
- Foursomes: 0-0-0
- Four-ball: 1-1-0
- Singles: 0-1-0