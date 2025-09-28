PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Ryder Cup records: How each player fared at Bethpage Black

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy drains 32-foot birdie putt to tie match at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy drains 32-foot birdie putt to tie match at Ryder Cup

    Written by Staff

    With a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black, Europe became the first team to win an away Ryder Cup since 2012. See how each player performed over the last three days.

    U.S. Team

    Sam Burns

    • Points: 1
    • Overall: 0-1-2
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 0-1-1
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Patrick Cantlay

    • Points: 1.5
    • Overall: 1-3-1
      • Foursomes: 1–1–0
      • Four-ball: 0–1–1
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Bryson DeChambeau

    • Points: 1.5
    • Overall: 1-3-1
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 0-2-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Harris English

    • Points: 0.5
    • Overall: 0-2-1
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Ben Griffin

    • Points: 1
    • Overall: 1-1-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 0-1-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Russell Henley

    • Points: 0.5
    • Overall: 0-2-1
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Collin Morikawa

    • Points: 0.5
    • Overall: 0-2-1
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Xander Schauffele

    • Points: 3
    • Overall: 3-1-0
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Scottie Scheffler

    • Points: 1
    • Overall: 1-4-0
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 0-2-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    J.J. Spaun

    • Points: 2
    • Overall: 2-1-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Justin Thomas

    • Points: 2
    • Overall: 2-2-0
      • Foursomes: 0-1-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Cameron Young

    • Points: 3
    • Overall: 3-1-0
      • Foursomes: 1-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Team Europe

    Ludvig Åberg

    • Points: 2
    • Overall: 2-2-0
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 0-1-0
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Matt Fitzpatrick

    • Points: 2.5
    • Overall: 2-1-1
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Tommy Fleetwood

    • Points: 4
    • Overall: 4-1-0
      • Foursomes: 2-0-0
      • Four-ball: 2-0-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Tyrrell Hatton

    • Points: 3.5
    • Overall: 3-0-1
      • Foursomes: 2-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Rasmus Højgaard

    • Points: 0
    • Overall: 0-2-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 0-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Viktor Hovland

    • Points: 1.5
    • Overall: 1-1-1
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Shane Lowry

    • Points: 2
    • Overall: 1-0-2
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-1
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Robert MacIntyre

    • Points: 1.5
    • Overall: 1-1-1
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-0-1

    Rory McIlroy

    • Points: 3.5
    • Overall: 3-1-1
      • Foursomes: 2-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-1
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Jon Rahm

    • Points: 3
    • Overall: 3-2-0
      • Foursomes: 2-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Justin Rose

    • Points: 2
    • Overall: 2-1-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 2-0-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Sepp Straka

    • Points: 1
    • Overall: 1-2-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 28, 2025

    Ryder Cup: Europe wins 15-13, survives American comeback in Singles

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 28, 2025

    Europe wins Ryder Cup, reasserts dominance over Americans

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Sep 28, 2025

    Hovland withdraws from Sunday Singles at Ryder Cup, match with English deemed a tie

    Latest