Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 LECOM Health Challenge
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2016 Defeated C.T. Pan, Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli, LECOM Health Challenge
Personal
- Loves to cook. Would love to be featured in any cooking or grilling publication.
- Twin brother, Scott, is also a professional golfer.
Special Interests
- Fishing, cooking, boating, University of Tennessee football
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Spurred by a second-round 63, finished the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth T8 at 12-under 268.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held a share of the first-round lead after an opening-round 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper and finished the week T28 at 12-under 276.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 95 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 20 starts, including a season-best T3 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Finished T3 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic behind the strength of a final-round 8-under 64, the low round of the day.
2018 Season
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Picked up his first top-10 of the season at the Lincoln Land Championship. Posted 67-67 over final 36 holes for a T5.
2017 Season
Rookie year on TOUR consisted of eight made cuts in 19 starts on the PGA TOUR. Recorded one top-10. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven starts and three cuts made.
-
John Deere Classic: PGA TOUR rookie posted scores of 69-70-63-66–268 (-16) to finish T3 at the John Deere Classic and claim the first top-10 finish of his TOUR career. En route to his career-low 8-under 63 in round three, made seven birdies an eagle at the par-4 14th and one bogey (his last hole of the day, No. 9).
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven made cuts in 13 starts, including one win among three top-10 finishes. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 24th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Was 38th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
DAP Championship: Recorded his third top-10 in two months with a T10 at the DAP Championship, which marked his first career start in a Korn Ferry Tour Finals event.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Entered the final round at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot three shots back after a third-round 63. Joined J.J. Spaun and Sam Ryder in a tie for the lead at the 13th hole of the final round after birdies on five of his first 13 holes. Made a clutch 15-foot birdie at the 17th hole to get within one shot entering the 18th, but hit his second shot into the right rough and made a bogey for a T3 finish. A victory or runner-up would have locked up PGA TOUR card, but he settled for a move up to 27th in advance of the last week of the regular season.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Monday-qualified for the LECOM Health Challenge with a 63 at Peek'n Peak's Lower Course on July 4th. In the tournament, shot 69-69-68 and stood T14 after 54 holes. Entered the final round six strokes off the lead. Opened Sunday's round with a front nine 33. Charged up the leaderboard with birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie start on the back side. Added one more birdie at the par-3 15th on his way to a course-record 63. Had to wait for nearly an hour to see if there would be a playoff. Entered sudden death with C.T. Pan, Rhein Gibson and Dominic Bozzelli. Holed out for birdie to win the tournament after Pan and Gibson missed birdies on the second playoff hole. Became the first Monday qualifier to win on Tour since Sebastian Cappelen at the 2014 Air Capital Classic. The victory was worth $108,000 which moved him to No. 21 on the money list.
2015 Season
Made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. His only top-25 finish came at the Stonebrae Classic, where a second-round 65 put him in contention before faltering with a Saturday 73. Played on the eGolf, SwingThought and West Florida Tour. Won the 2015 Florida Championship on the West Florida Tour in wire-to-wire fashion.
Amateur Highlights
- Transferred from Santa Clara University to the University of Tennessee after his sophomore season. All-American in 2013 for the University of Tennessee. Academic All-American in 2012 and 2013. Finished runner-up at the 2013 NCAA Championship as a senior.