Rick Lamb betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rick Lamb has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. He enters the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry looking to make his mark at the $510,000 event.

    • This is Lamb's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Lamb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1872-71-68-74-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3369-65-66-67-1724.508
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT5374-67-67-76E6.857
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-74E--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC73-69E--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-70-4--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT7170-68-70-75-52.800
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT4672-69-72-69-610.000
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC68-70-4--

    Lamb's recent performances

    • Lamb has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 3-under.
    • Lamb has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamb has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.917

    Lamb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamb posted a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lamb recorded a -0.432 mark.
    • Around the greens, Lamb delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average was -0.118.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

