Rick Lamb betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Lamb has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 3-under.

Lamb has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.