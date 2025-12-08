Rick Lamb betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Rick Lamb has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. He enters the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry looking to make his mark at the $510,000 event.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Lamb's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lamb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|72-71-68-74
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T33
|69-65-66-67
|-17
|24.508
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T53
|74-67-67-76
|E
|6.857
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T71
|70-68-70-75
|-5
|2.800
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T46
|72-69-72-69
|-6
|10.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Lamb's recent performances
- Lamb has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 3-under.
- Lamb has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamb has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.917
Lamb's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamb posted a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lamb recorded a -0.432 mark.
- Around the greens, Lamb delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average was -0.118.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
