Rick Lamb betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Rick Lamb of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Rick Lamb returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament will be held at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.
Lamb's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-4
|2020
|MC
|70-72
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Lamb's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Rick Lamb's recent performances
- Lamb has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Rick Lamb's advanced stats and rankings
- No current advanced stats or rankings are available for Rick Lamb.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamb as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.