Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR: 2017
Personal
- Attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
- His brother, Derek, played for the University of California baseball team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Earliest and favorite golf memory was winning his first event for a $100 gift card.
- After finishing as low amateur at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, received a congratulatory message from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman with the same name, Brian Campbell.
- Teammates at the University of Illinois included Luke Guthrie and Thomas Pieters.
Special Interests
- Sports, fishing, gym, movies, beach
Career Highlights
2021 Season
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Rose to a T8 finish behind weekend rounds of 65-67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 30 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 24 starts, including two season-best T3 finishes at the Savannah Golf Championship and the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished T57 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Rallied after a third-round 74 with a Sunday 66 to finish the week in a tie for ninth.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a final-round 7-under 64 to rise to T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, with a total score of 16-under 198.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used consecutive rounds of 67 on Friday and Saturday to earn a T6 finish at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.
Savannah Golf Championship: Earned his best finish of the season with a T3 in Savannah. Used an eagle on the 72nd hole to cap off a final-round 69.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 75 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded one top-10 and four additional top-25s in 23 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the Rex Hospital Open. Finished at No. 31 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Rex Hospital Open: Posted four-consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Rex Hospital Open to finish the week T4, picking up his first top-10 in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2016.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 starts, five top-10s, including two runner-ups, and 10 cuts made. Was 36th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 15th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Earned his fourth top-10 of the season at the Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna. Fired a flawless 62 on Saturday and jumped into contention. Carded a 67 on Sunday, but a bogey on the 72nd hole dropped him into a tie for sixth. Marked his fifth top-10 in his last six starts.
Nashville Golf Open: Recorded his third consecutive top-10 with his second runner-up of the season at the Nashville Golf Open. Opened with a 6-under 66 and got within one of leader James Driscoll on Friday afternoon before posting a triple bogey on the par-5 18th. Tied the round of the day in the third round with a 7-under 65 that vaulted him to within a shot of Driscoll's 54-hole lead. Played in the final group on Sunday, but closed in 69 to finish three back of Driscoll at 16-under 272.
Rust-Oleum Championship: After taking the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship off, posted his second consecutive top-10 with a T9 at the Rust-Oleum Championship for his third top-10 in his first five starts.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Had his career-best T2 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation after rounds of 67-67-67-66--267 left him two shots shy of Richy Werenski's 21-under pace. With his first career top-five, moved up from No. 63 to No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Missed the cut at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: In only his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, took his first career 18-hole lead at the El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA by one shot with a first-round 65, where he went on to earn his second career top-10 with a T8.
2015 Season
Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events.
Nova Scotia Open: In his first start as a professional, at the Nova Scotia Open, recorded the first top-10 of his career. Low round of the week came in the second round with a 66. Closed with weekend rounds of 69-69 for a T10.
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and finished T27 after an opening-round 67 left him in a T4.
Amateur Highlights
- Finished his career at the University of Illinois with four individual titles.
- Was named Ping second-team All-American and All-Midwest Region in 2014.
- Named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014 as well as earning All-Big Ten first-team honors.
- Helped lead the Illinois to back-to-back NCAA regional titles in 2014-15.