Brian Campbell
Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
University of Illinois (2015, Business)
College
Newport Beach, California
Birthplace
97
The 25 Rank
461
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.31
Scoring Average

Performance
Brian Campbell
Brian Campbell
United StatesUnited States
Brian Campbell

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

March 06, 1993

Birthday

28

AGE

Newport Beach, California

Birthplace

Irvine, California

Residence

Single

Family

University of Illinois (2015, Business)

College

2015

Turned Pro

$787,663

Career Earnings

Irvine, CA, United States

City Plays From

@4Brian_Cam

Website

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2017

Personal

  • Attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
  • His brother, Derek, played for the University of California baseball team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Earliest and favorite golf memory was winning his first event for a $100 gift card.
  • After finishing as low amateur at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, received a congratulatory message from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman with the same name, Brian Campbell.
  • Teammates at the University of Illinois included Luke Guthrie and Thomas Pieters.

Special Interests

  • Sports, fishing, gym, movies, beach

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Rose to a T8 finish behind weekend rounds of 65-67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 30 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 24 starts, including two season-best T3 finishes at the Savannah Golf Championship and the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished T57 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Rallied after a third-round 74 with a Sunday 66 to finish the week in a tie for ninth.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a final-round 7-under 64 to rise to T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, with a total score of 16-under 198.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used consecutive rounds of 67 on Friday and Saturday to earn a T6 finish at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Earned his best finish of the season with a T3 in Savannah. Used an eagle on the 72nd hole to cap off a final-round 69.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 75 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded one top-10 and four additional top-25s in 23 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the Rex Hospital Open. Finished at No. 31 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Rex Hospital Open: Posted four-consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Rex Hospital Open to finish the week T4, picking up his first top-10 in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2016.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 starts, five top-10s, including two runner-ups, and 10 cuts made. Was 36th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 15th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

  • Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Earned his fourth top-10 of the season at the Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna. Fired a flawless 62 on Saturday and jumped into contention. Carded a 67 on Sunday, but a bogey on the 72nd hole dropped him into a tie for sixth. Marked his fifth top-10 in his last six starts.
  • Nashville Golf Open: Recorded his third consecutive top-10 with his second runner-up of the season at the Nashville Golf Open. Opened with a 6-under 66 and got within one of leader James Driscoll on Friday afternoon before posting a triple bogey on the par-5 18th. Tied the round of the day in the third round with a 7-under 65 that vaulted him to within a shot of Driscoll's 54-hole lead. Played in the final group on Sunday, but closed in 69 to finish three back of Driscoll at 16-under 272.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: After taking the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship off, posted his second consecutive top-10 with a T9 at the Rust-Oleum Championship for his third top-10 in his first five starts.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Had his career-best T2 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation after rounds of 67-67-67-66--267 left him two shots shy of Richy Werenski's 21-under pace. With his first career top-five, moved up from No. 63 to No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Missed the cut at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: In only his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, took his first career 18-hole lead at the El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA by one shot with a first-round 65, where he went on to earn his second career top-10 with a T8.

2015 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events.

  • Nova Scotia Open: In his first start as a professional, at the Nova Scotia Open, recorded the first top-10 of his career. Low round of the week came in the second round with a 66. Closed with weekend rounds of 69-69 for a T10.
  • U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and finished T27 after an opening-round 67 left him in a T4.

Amateur Highlights

  • Finished his career at the University of Illinois with four individual titles.
  • Was named Ping second-team All-American and All-Midwest Region in 2014.
  • Named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014 as well as earning All-Big Ten first-team honors.
  • Helped lead the Illinois to back-to-back NCAA regional titles in 2014-15.