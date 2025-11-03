Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. This $20 million tournament marks Campbell's return to the event after missing it in recent years.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.909 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.009
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.028
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.131
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.230
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.675
|-0.131
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.028 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 61.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
