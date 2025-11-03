PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10, 2025. This $20 million tournament marks Campbell's return to the event after missing it in recent years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.909 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.009-0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.028-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.131-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2300.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.675-0.131

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.028 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 61.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW