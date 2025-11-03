Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.028 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 61.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.