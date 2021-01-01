Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (6)
-
2015 British Masters [Eur]
-
2016 Nordea Masters [Eur]
-
2016 DP World Tour Championship [Eur]
-
2017 Omega European Masters [Eur]
-
2018 Omega European Masters [Eur]
-
2020 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
National Teams
- 2016 Ryder Cup
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
- 2013 Walker Cup
Personal
- Played one season for Northwestern University outside Chicago before leaving school to turn professional.
- When he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur, he became the first English winner of the U.S. Amateur since Harold Hilton in 1911.
- With a T44 finish at the 2013 Open Championship and a T48 finish at the 2014 U.S. Open, became the first amateur since Bobby Jones in 1930 to hold low amateur titles at The Open Championship and U.S. Open at the same time.
- Fan of Sheffield United F.C.
Special Interests
- Football, Sheffield United Football Club, sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- RBC Heritage: Finished T4 at the RBC Heritage, earning his first top-10 in seven starts at the event.
- THE PLAYERS Championship: With a T9 result at 8-under, recorded his best finish in five starts at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
2020 Season
In his first season as a PGA TOUR member, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship, finishing the season No. 36 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded five top-10s, highlighted by a third-place result at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and made the cut in 12 of 15 starts. Shot a final-round score in the 60s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide; no other player recorded such a score in the final round of either tournament.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Was the only player to record a score in the 60s in the final round (68). Led the field in Scrambling (73.08%) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75).
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Held a one-shot lead after 36 holes of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions before finishing seventh. Held the outright 36-hole lead at consecutive WGCs, having also led after two rounds of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Collected his third top-10 in five starts at the event.
2019 Season
-
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Held a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before finishing T4. Marked first career top-five in a WGC.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Earned a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after holding a one-shot 54-hole lead, the first of his career. With 300 Non-Member FedExCup points, qualified for and accepted Special Temporary Membership for the second consecutive season. Represented his first top-five in 46 starts on TOUR.
2018 Season
-
Omega European Masters: Beat Lucas Bjerregaard on the first playoff hole with a birdie at the Omega European Masters to successfully defend his title. Carded a closing 3-under 67 and finished at 17-under 263 to force a playoff with Bjerregaard. Made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to secure the victory. Became the first player since Seve Ballesteros in 1978 to win back-to-back at Crans-su-Sierre Golf Club. Became the first Englishman to earn five European Tour wins before turning 25.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: With opening rounds of 68-69, was T6 through 36 holes, and shot 1-over on the weekend to finish T9 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
2017 Season
-
Omega European Masters: Beat Scott Hend in a playoff after a thrilling final-day battle to win his fourth European Tour title at the Omega European Masters. Came into the final round at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club four shots behind Hend after dropping a shot in the final three holes of his third round. Caught Hend by the eighth hole in the final round. With birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th, held a two-shot lead before a bogey on the penultimate hole dropped him into a share of the lead at 14-under. Parred the third extra hole to take the title after Hend had missed a 6-foot putt for victory on the second extra hole.
2016 Season
Best results in 12 PGA TOUR starts were a pair of T7 finishes at the Masters Tournament and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
-
Ryder Cup: Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 0-2 in the European team's 17-11 loss to the United States at Hazeltine.
-
Masters Tournament: In his second start at the Masters, overcame second- and third-round scores of 76-74 with a 5-under 67 Sunday to claim a T7 with Soren Kjeldsen and Hideki Matsuyama. En route to his 67 in the final round, birdied four of his final five holes at Augusta National.
-
DP World Tour Championship: Parred the 72nd hole to edge Tyrrell Hatton by one stroke at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Entered the final round one behind third-round leader Victor Dubuisson, but jumped to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on two of his first three holes en route to securing his third European Tour victory.
-
Aberdeen Asset Management Match Play: Top-ten finish at the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play (T9).
-
Omega European Masters: Top-ten finish at the Omega European Masters (T7).
-
D+D Real Czech Masters: Added a top-ten finish at the D+D REAL Czech Masters (5).
-
Nordea Masters: After building a five-stroke cushion after 54 holes, carded a final-round 71 to win the Nordea Masters by three strokes over Lasse Jensen and four over Nicolas Colsaerts. His second win on the European Tour (2015 British Masters) came in his 51st Tour start and gave him one win in each of his first two full seasons on Tour. Had missed the cut in his inaugural start at the Nordea Masters in 2015. At 21 years and 278 days, became the second youngest Englishman to record his first two European Tour victories, trailing only Nick Faldo (20 years and 315 days when he won the 1978 Colgate PGA Championship). Also supplanted 2002 champion Graeme McDowell as the youngest winner of the Nordea Masters.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Made his first start on the PGA TOUR as a professional at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China, finishing T7, one of three players with four rounds in the 60s.
2015 Season
Season highlighted by a victory, runner-up finish and four third-place finishes.
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Was hoping to make a back-nine-push against leaders Justin Rose and Lucas Bjerregaard at the UBS Hong Kong Open in mid-October, but bogeys on three of his final four holes dropped him into a T3 with Soomin Lee, Patrick Reed and Jason Scrivener. Shot rounds of 67-67-66-69 at Hong Kong GC.
-
KLM Open: At the KLM Open in the Netherlands, faced a 25-foot birdie putt on his 18th hole (No. 9 at Kennemer GC) that came up short forcing him to settle for a 60. Played his first 16 holes at the par-70 course in 10-under, but he parred in.
-
Omega European Masters: In July, was runner-up at the Omega European Masters, finishing a stroke behind winner Danny Willett. Was one made putt away from becoming the first European Tour player to record a 59.
-
British Masters supported by Sky Sports: Broke through in a big way at the British Masters at Woburn GC in England in October. Took the first-round lead with a 7-under 64 and maintained a share of the lead with Soren Kjeldsen after 36 holes. Shot a second-round 69. Remained tied for the lead after the third round, sharing the position with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, a stroke ahead of Kjeldsen. On the final day, made an early bogey then rattled off five birdies that gave him the two-shot win over Kjeldsen, Shane Lowry and Fabrizio Zanotti. At age 21 years, 1 month, 9 days, became the youngest European Tour winner since Matteo Manassero at the BMW PGA Championship (three days older). The youngest previous winner of this event, which dates to 1972, was Justin Rose (nine months older).
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Recorded a T7 performance at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at 15-under par, with Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and China's Hao Tong Li.
2014 Season
-
U.S. Open: Played in his first U.S. Open two months after the RBC Heritage, shooting a final-round 69 to T48 at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Turned pro after the U.S. Open.
-
RBC Heritage: Made the cut at the 2014 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head (T23).
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: First domestic PGA TOUR start came in March 2014 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (missed the cut).
2013 Season
-
The Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR and major championship debut at 2013 Open Championship. Rounds of 73-76-73-72 at Muirfield left him T44.
-
Walker Cup: Represented GB&I at the 2013 Walker Cup.
Amateur Highlights
- Ascended to the No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on the strength of winning the 2013 U.S. Amateur, defeating Oliver Goss by a 4-and-3 score at The Country Club in Massachusetts. Became the first English winner of the U.S. Amateur since Har
- Won the 2012 Boys Amateur Championship.
- Awarded the Silver Medal at the 2013 Open Championship, finishing T44