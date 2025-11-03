Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 18th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|2023
|T66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|2022
|T5
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|77-66
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.103
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.123
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.095
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.326
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.647
|1.762
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick has a 0.123 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has earned 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
