8H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 18th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1870-65-68-70-7
    2023T6673-68-71-72+4
    2022T568-66-67-68-11
    2021MC73-70+1
    2020MC77-66+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1030.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1230.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0950.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3260.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6471.762

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick has a 0.123 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has earned 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 41st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

