Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

2014 Forme Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2019 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

Additional Victories (2)

2015 Sand Hollow Open

Sand Hollow Open 2016 Sand Hollow Open

Personal

Attended Fremont High School in Plain City, Utah.

Father, James, played for BYU from 1974-77 and was teammates with future TOUR players Mike Brannan, John Fought, Pat McGowan, Jim Nelford and Mike Reid. He also made 22 PGA TOUR starts between 1981 and 2002, including 13 in 1984.

Earliest golf memory was caddying for his dad.

Biggest thrill outside golf is powder skiing in Park City, Utah.

Favorite books are from the "Harry Potter" series.

Dream foursome would include his dad, Tiger Woods and Tom Brady.

Not many people know he collects Legos.

Motto is "Big-time players make big-time putts."

Is a golf course-design enthusiast and hopes to build a golf course called The Buck Club i nthe future.

Special Interests

Video games, hanging out with friends, Legos

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his career and first since the 2015-16 season, finishing the season No. 113 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded four top-25s, highlighted by a T4 at the Safeway Open, and made 12 of 23 cuts.

Safeway Open: Played his first five holes of the Safeway Open in 3-over before finishing T4 at 13-under. Marked first top-five since the 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii (3rd). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.151 per round).

2019 Season

Won the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured a return to the PGA TOUR by finishing No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 18th in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven top-10s and 17 cuts made in 24 starts. Led the Korn Ferry Tour in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.93). Made two PGA TOUR starts, finishing T59 at the Puerto Rico Open and missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to T9 at 15-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

Carded a final-round 66 to rise to T9 at 15-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded four rounds of 67 or better to claim his first career title on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. His total of 17-under 263 topped Brandon Crick by one stroke and secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.

Carded four rounds of 67 or better to claim his first career title on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. His total of 17-under 263 topped Brandon Crick by one stroke and secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Fired four rounds under-par en route to a T10 finish at Highland Springs Country Club.

Fired four rounds under-par en route to a T10 finish at Highland Springs Country Club. Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Finished in a tie for ninth after posting a final-round 67 in Omaha.

Finished in a tie for ninth after posting a final-round 67 in Omaha. LECOM Health Challenge: Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge for his third top-10 of the year.

Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge for his third top-10 of the year. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T6 at 10-under at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship behind weekend rounds of 68-69.

Finished T6 at 10-under at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship behind weekend rounds of 68-69. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Finished eighth after a final-round 65 led him to finish at 14-under 274.

2017 Season

Made 21 cuts in 32 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by one top-10. Ended his season at No. 126 in the FedExCup standings, just one spot removed from making the FedExCup Playoffs. Instead, competed in all four of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with one top-25 in three cuts made. Ended the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at 37th on the Finals money list (excluding the 25).

Shell Houston Open: Overcame a 3-over 75 in the third round of the Shell Houston Open to close with a 5-under 67 for a T8, his lone top-10 of the season.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive time, thanks to three top-25 finishes in 30 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, he finished inside the top five at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Kept himself alive through the first of four Playoffs events, ending his season after The Barclays at No. 110 in the FedExCup standings.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Improved on that after the New Year with a third-place showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Made 23 birdies, including one at the 72nd hole, against just four bogeys on the week at Waialae CC to claim his career-best finish.

Improved on that after the New Year with a third-place showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Made 23 birdies, including one at the 72nd hole, against just four bogeys on the week at Waialae CC to claim his career-best finish. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted four sub-par scores at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to claim T10 honors.

2015 Season

On the strength of seven top-25 finishes in 31 starts through the Wyndham Championship, became one of nine rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. A top-five finish in the first event, The Barclays, ensured starts at the Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship. Became one of just four rookies to make it to Conway Farms GC outside Chicago, with only Daniel Berger advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

The Barclays: Thanks to four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 4-under 66, finished T4 at The Barclays, nine strokes behind champion Jason Day. His play at Plainfield CC punched his ticket with five other rookies to the Deutsche Bank Championship. Jumped from No. 106 to No. 45 in the FedExCup standings, one of eight players to play their way into the second Playoffs event.

Thanks to four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 4-under 66, finished T4 at The Barclays, nine strokes behind champion Jason Day. His play at Plainfield CC punched his ticket with five other rookies to the Deutsche Bank Championship. Jumped from No. 106 to No. 45 in the FedExCup standings, one of eight players to play their way into the second Playoffs event. Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded the first top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR career with a T6 showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. With rounds of 71-66-64-67, finished 12-under 268, 11 strokes behind runaway winner Jimmy Walker.

2014 Season

Despite starting the season with limited conditional status, ended up making 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts, which led to two runner-up performances, six top-25s and eight cuts made. Was fourth on Tour in Scoring Average (69.20). Began the year playing PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Entered seven events from March through May, making every cut but one. Made the cut in Boise and his next two tournaments. Missed the cut in the first three Finals events. Missed his only cut the next week, then picked up his second top-10 three weeks later, at the Domincan Republic Open. Rounds of 66-71-74-69 led to a T5.

Web.com Tour Championship: His real coming out was at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, where he opened with a then course record-tying 63. He would go on to either lead or be in second place after all four rounds, with his finish a solo-second, following a Sunday 68 that left him one shy of winner Derek Fathauer. His perseverance and performance under the pressure created many admirers. He went from $0 earned in the Finals to 11th in the TOUR's priority ranking with his special and timely week.

His real coming out was at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, where he opened with a then course record-tying 63. He would go on to either lead or be in second place after all four rounds, with his finish a solo-second, following a Sunday 68 that left him one shy of winner Derek Fathauer. His perseverance and performance under the pressure created many admirers. He went from $0 earned in the Finals to 11th in the TOUR's priority ranking with his special and timely week. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: He would close the Regular Season with a T14 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to get to 38th in earnings and comfortably qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

He would close the Regular Season with a T14 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to get to 38th in earnings and comfortably qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Contended for his first title in his sixth Tour start, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. A final-round 66 resulted in a T2 finish, one behind Cameron Percy's 21-under-par winning effort. He improved to 41st on the money list.

Contended for his first title in his sixth Tour start, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. A final-round 66 resulted in a T2 finish, one behind Cameron Percy's 21-under-par winning effort. He improved to 41st on the money list. Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: At his hometown event outside Salt Lake City, shot four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC to T11 and earn another invite, this one into the next week's Albertsons Boise Open.

At his hometown event outside Salt Lake City, shot four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC to T11 and earn another invite, this one into the next week's Albertsons Boise Open. Nova Scotia Open: Returned to Canada in early July for his first of 12 Korn Ferry Tour appearances. Carded 70-67 over final 36 holes of the Nova Scotia Open to move from T31 when the day began to a T7, collecting his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 in the process. Was already in the next week's Utah Championship via a sponsor's exemption, but the T7 allowed him entry into the tournament on his own.

Returned to Canada in early July for his first of 12 Korn Ferry Tour appearances. Carded 70-67 over final 36 holes of the Nova Scotia Open to move from T31 when the day began to a T7, collecting his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 in the process. Was already in the next week's Utah Championship via a sponsor's exemption, but the T7 allowed him entry into the tournament on his own. U.S. Open: In early June, shot rounds of 69-68 at Emerald Valley GC in Creswell, Ore., to earn medalist honors at U.S. Open sectional qualifying. Defeated Clayton Rask by four shots to qualify for his first U.S. Open, a championship his father, Jimmy, played it in 1981 (missed the cut). Finished T40, with his dad coming under the ropes and carrying his golf bag from his approach shot onto the green on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No. 2.

In early June, shot rounds of 69-68 at Emerald Valley GC in Creswell, Ore., to earn medalist honors at U.S. Open sectional qualifying. Defeated Clayton Rask by four shots to qualify for his first U.S. Open, a championship his father, Jimmy, played it in 1981 (missed the cut). Finished T40, with his dad coming under the ropes and carrying his golf bag from his approach shot onto the green on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No. 2. PC Financial Open: From Panama he headed to Canada for his lone PGA TOUR Canada appearance of 2014, a missed cut at the PC Financial Open in Vancouver.

From Panama he headed to Canada for his lone PGA TOUR Canada appearance of 2014, a missed cut at the PC Financial Open in Vancouver. Lexus Panama Classic: The very next week, at the Lexus Panama Classic, was in contention but a final-round 73 derailed any hopes of victory, and he settled for a T6.

The very next week, at the Lexus Panama Classic, was in contention but a final-round 73 derailed any hopes of victory, and he settled for a T6. 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Earned his first top-10 at the 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro in April when he finished T6.

2013 Season

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School Finals as an amateur by finishing T7 at the second-stage qualifier at Bear Creek GC in Murrieta, Calif. Finished T85.

Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School Finals as an amateur by finishing T7 at the second-stage qualifier at Bear Creek GC in Murrieta, Calif. Finished T85. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour event as an amateur, at the 2013 Utah Championship (missed the cut).

Amateur Highlights