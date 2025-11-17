Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Zac Blair missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Blair's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|T29
|67-69-68-67
|-11
|2020
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Blair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 11-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Blair has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.331
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.433
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.025
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.211
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.083
|0.221
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.