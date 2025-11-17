Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic

Blair has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.

Blair has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.