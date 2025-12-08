Zac Blair betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zac Blair has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 with an opportunity to secure playing privileges for the following season.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Blair's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.286
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.537
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.017
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.140
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.093
|0.564
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.537 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.22% of the time.
- Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
