PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 with an opportunity to secure playing privileges for the following season.

    Latest odds for Blair at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Blair's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2860.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5370.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.017-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.140-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0930.564

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.537 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.22% of the time.
    • Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW