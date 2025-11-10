Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zac Blair missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|2020
|57
|70-68-70-73
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
Blair's recent performances
- Blair had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Blair has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.331
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.433
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.025
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.211
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.083
|0.053
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
