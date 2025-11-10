PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-65-1
    20205770-68-70-73-3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Blair has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.3310.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4330.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.025-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.211-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.0830.053

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

