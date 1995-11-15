JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2020 61 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
Personal
- Older brother Carlos plays on the PGA TOUR.
- Remembers one of the first times playing golf he went with his brother and his mom to play the shorter holes at his course. Was still using plastic clubs at the time.
- Likes soccer better than golf.
- Is affiliated with the La Barranca School charity because it was created by close family friends.
- Was college teammates at Arkansas for two seasons with Korn Ferry Tour member Nicolas Echavarria.
- Favorite drink is a strawberry horchata de freza, top dessert is a banana cream pie from Jeffrey's in his hometown and favorite food is tortas ahogadas, translated as a "drowned submarine sandwich."
Special Interests
- Playing all types of sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico Open: Was a stroke off the lead after the first round in Mazatlan and took the lead through 36 holes, at 12-under. Followed his 64-68 start with a third-round 70. Was four strokes behind Jorge Fernandez-Valdes with 18 holes to play. Turned in Sunday 63, with eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey. Took control of the tournament midway through the back nine. After a birdie-eagle start, a par at No. 12 preceded a run of three consecutive birdies that allowed him to pull ahead, defeating Drew Nesbitt by three shots. First PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title came as the first Mexican to win his national open since 2016 when Sebastián Vásquez won in Aguascalientes.
- The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Three rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 65, led to a T10 with five others at Harbor Hills CC.
- The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Enjoyed his best LOCALiQ Series tournament as he finished at 17-under at Auburn University Club. Had a great chance to get to 18-under and what ultimately would have put him in the Cooper Musselman-Bryson Nimmer playoff, but his birdie effort on No. 18 hung on the lip of the hole and refused to drop. Three rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 66 left him alone in third.
- Estrella del Mar Open: In his professional debut on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, impressed by contending all week only to come up three strokes short of winner Alex Rocha, settling for a runner-up performance. Shot rounds of 66-65-67-64 to finish at 26-under, a score in relation to par that is the second-best showing in Tour history, bettering Augusto Núñez’s 25-under effort when Núñez won the 2016 Flor de Cana Open.
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Made five birdies in a row in the middle of the first round to set the tone for a successful week, shooting a first-round 68 and a final-round 69 on his way to a T8 finish and six guaranteed Forme Tour starts.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Opened with a pair of 70s at Canuelas GC in late-January in Buenos Aires. Shared the eighth position, with two others, four shots off the lead. Took a share of the 54-hole lead after firing a 5-under 67 in the third round and then coasted to victory with a closing, best-of-the-day 65. His bogey-free round included five birdies and an eagle, good for a five-shot triumph over Juan Jose Guerra and Jaime Lopez Rivarola. The finish ensured him exempt status for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, his first season on the circuit.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Had a solid season, highlighted by his win in his national open in March. In seven tournaments, made four cuts and had one additional top-10 to close the year fourth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List and membership on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 24th on the points list.
-
Mexico Open: Was a stroke off the lead after the first round in Mazatlan and took the lead through 36 holes, at 12-under. Followed his 64-68 start with a third-round 70. Was four strokes behind Jorge Fernandez-Valdes with 18 holes to play. Turned in Sunday 63, with eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey. Took control of the tournament midway through the back nine. After a birdie-eagle start, a par at No. 12 preceded a run of three consecutive birdies that allowed him to pull ahead, defeating Drew Nesbitt by three shots. First PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title came as the first Mexican to win his national open since 2016 when Sebastián Vásquez won in Aguascalientes.
-
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Three rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 65, led to a T10 with five others at Harbor Hills CC.
-
The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Enjoyed his best LOCALiQ Series tournament as he finished at 17-under at Auburn University Club. Had a great chance to get to 18-under and what ultimately would have put him in the Cooper Musselman-Bryson Nimmer playoff, but his birdie effort on No. 18 hung on the lip of the hole and refused to drop. Three rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 66 left him alone in third.
-
Estrella del Mar Open: In his professional debut on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, impressed by contending all week only to come up three strokes short of winner Alex Rocha, settling for a runner-up performance. Shot rounds of 66-65-67-64 to finish at 26-under, a score in relation to par that is the second-best showing in Tour history, bettering Augusto Núñez’s 25-under effort when Núñez won the 2016 Flor de Cana Open.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Made five birdies in a row in the middle of the first round to set the tone for a successful week, shooting a first-round 68 and a final-round 69 on his way to a T8 finish and six guaranteed Forme Tour starts.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Opened with a pair of 70s at Canuelas GC in late-January in Buenos Aires. Shared the eighth position, with two others, four shots off the lead. Took a share of the 54-hole lead after firing a 5-under 67 in the third round and then coasted to victory with a closing, best-of-the-day 65. His bogey-free round included five birdies and an eagle, good for a five-shot triumph over Juan Jose Guerra and Jaime Lopez Rivarola. The finish ensured him exempt status for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, his first season on the circuit.
2019 Season
-
Copa Puro Sinaloa (Mex): Rounds of 66-65-67 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach led to a third-place finish in December, three shots behind winner Juan Carlos Benitez in the Dev Series-Mexican Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Earned Ping All-American first-team honors in 2018. Was a Palmer Cup team member in 2018.
- Reached as high as No. 46 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
- Recorded two collegiate victories, at the 2016 Aggie Invitational (70-73-69, 4-under) and during his senior year, sharing medalist honors with Luis Garza at the Southern Intercollegiate 74 -67, 3-under).
- Won the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship for his fourth top-three in five starts at the event. Defeated Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne by two shots in January 2019 (66-72-70) at the Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic. Eagled No. 12 and then added birdies on Nos. 13, 17 and 18 to gain entry to the 2019 Masters Tournament.
- Made the cut at the 2019 Masters, finishing T36 with six others. Was the second-lowest amateur, behind Norway’s Viktor Hovland (T32), in his last start as an amateur. Became the first Mexican to play in the Masters since Victor Regalado in 1979.
- Lost in a playoff at the 2017 Latin American Amateur, falling to Toto Gana. Held the 54-hole lead at the same tournament in 2018, falling on the final day to Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.
- Represented Mexico in the Eisenhower Trophy in both 2016 and 2018.
- Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica debut in 2013, at the Mexican Open (missed the cut).
- Played on the weekend in a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event for the first time, shooting four par-or-better rounds at Tijuana CC to T21.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020