Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Alvaro Ortiz will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 for the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Ortiz withdrew after posting rounds of 75-76.
Ortiz's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|75-76
|-
|2023
|T21
|70-69-70-68
|-3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 75-76.
- Ortiz's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 3-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-82
|+17
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T13
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ortiz has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.227
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.854
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.042
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.115
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.154
|-0.433
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his ability to generate distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ortiz sported a -0.854 mark. He posted a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ortiz delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
