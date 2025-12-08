PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
60M AGO

Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alvaro Ortiz will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 for the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Ortiz withdrew after posting rounds of 75-76.

    Latest odds for Ortiz at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Ortiz's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD75-76-
    2023T2170-69-70-68-3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 75-76.
    • Ortiz's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 3-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ortiz's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-82+17--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaT1367-64-73-69-11--

    Ortiz's recent performances

    • Ortiz has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ortiz has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ortiz has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.227-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.8540.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0420.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.115-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.154-0.433

    Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ortiz posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his ability to generate distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ortiz sported a -0.854 mark. He posted a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ortiz delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW