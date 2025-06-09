Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open

Ortiz has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Ortiz has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.