Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open

Alvaro Ortiz is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament will take place June 12-15, with players vying for victory on the challenging 7,372-yard, par-70 course.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Ortiz's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T13
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ortiz has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.633
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.315
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.900
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.533
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.516
|0.269
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.633 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ortiz has a -1.315 mark this season. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ortiz has delivered a 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Ortiz's average Driving Distance stands at 291.8 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the U.S. Open.
