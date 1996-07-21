×
India
FEDEXCUP Rank (2019)
OWGR449
OWGR
72.302
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
Print
Shubhankar Sharma

Full Name

Shoe-Bank-ar

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

July 21, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Jhansi, India

Birthplace

Chandigarh, India

Residence

2013

Turned Pro

$355,872

Career Earnings

India

City Plays From

International Victories (8)

  • 2014 Cochin Masters [India]
  • 2016 Players Championship [India]
  • 2016 Kolkata Classic [India]
  • 2016 Tata Open [India]
  • 2017 TAKE Open Golf Championship [India]
  • 2017 McLeod Russel Tour Championship [India]
  • 2017 Joburg Open [Eur]
  • 2018 Maybank Championship [Eur]

Personal

  • His father, Mohan Sharma, an Army colonel, retired to look after him when he turned pro at 16. Colonel Sharma was stationed at the same post as Anirban Lahiri's father, who served as an Army doctor.
  • Personal interests include sports (soccer and basketball) and hip hop music.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Following his impressive PGA TOUR debut at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, received an invitation to compete in the 2018 Masters. Will become the fourth Indian player to compete in the Masters, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri. Became the first player since Ryo Ishikawa (2013) to receive a special Masters exemption.
  • World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Almost won in his first PGA TOUR start. Opened with rounds of 65-66 to lead the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship by two strokes after 54 holes. As the youngest competitor in the field, led by as much as four strokes during the third round, then carried the same two-shot cushion into the final round at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico. Posted a final-round 3-over 74 to slip to T9.
  • Maybank Championship: Moved into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking with his win at the Maybank Championship at the age of 21. Fired 10 birdies for a final-round 62 to claim a two-shot victory.

2017 Season

From 2015-17, played primarily on the Asian Tour. Garnered international attention when he won the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, South Africa, giving him full membership on the European Tour.

  • Joburg Open: After middle rounds of 61-65, entered the final round of the Joburg Open with a five-stroke lead. Despite bad weather that delayed the final round, closed with a 69 to win by three strokes. Part of the Open Qualifying Series, the win came with an entry to the 2018 Open Championship.

2014 Season

Turned professional in 2013 and played on the Asian Development Tour in 2014. Season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the Asian Tour's Panasonic Open.