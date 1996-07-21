|
International Victories (8)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
2017 Season
From 2015-17, played primarily on the Asian Tour. Garnered international attention when he won the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, South Africa, giving him full membership on the European Tour.
2014 Season
Turned professional in 2013 and played on the Asian Development Tour in 2014. Season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the Asian Tour's Panasonic Open.