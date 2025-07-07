PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shubhankar Sharma of India tee off on 18th hole prior to the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 23, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)



    Shubhankar Sharma competes in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Sharma's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sharma at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Sharma's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Sharma's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1976-72-67-72+3--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3969-68-70-65-8--

    Sharma's recent performances

    • Sharma had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
    • Sharma has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sharma has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sharma has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.205

    Sharma's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sharma has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sharma has posted an average of 0.439 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Sharma has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sharma has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Sharma has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

