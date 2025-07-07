Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: ISCO Championship
Shubhankar Sharma of India tee off on 18th hole prior to the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 23, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Shubhankar Sharma competes in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Sharma's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Sharma's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Sharma's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T19
|76-72-67-72
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|69-68-70-65
|-8
|--
Sharma's recent performances
- Sharma had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
- Sharma has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sharma has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sharma has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.205
Sharma's advanced stats and rankings
- Sharma has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sharma has posted an average of 0.439 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Sharma has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sharma has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Sharma has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
