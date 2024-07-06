Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Sharma has finished in the top 10 once.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Sharma is averaging 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.