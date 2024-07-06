PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shubhankar Sharma will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he placed eighth in The Open Championship, shooting 5-under at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Sharma at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over the last two times Sharma has played the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Sharma's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Sharma's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC68-74+2
    7/6/2022MC69-76+5

    Sharma's recent performances

    • Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Sharma has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sharma is averaging 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sharma has an average of -2.949 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sharma .

    Sharma's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.1289.2
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%63.54%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.5
    Par Breakers-12.04%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance-8.33%13.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's best finishes

    • Sharma played two tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time.
    • Last season Sharma's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished eighth at The Open Championship.

    Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.949

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship868-71-70-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

