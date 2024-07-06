Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Shubhankar Sharma will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he placed eighth in The Open Championship, shooting 5-under at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over the last two times Sharma has played the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Sharma's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Sharma's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|7/6/2022
|MC
|69-76
|+5
Sharma's recent performances
- Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Sharma has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sharma is averaging 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sharma has an average of -2.949 in his past five tournaments.
Sharma's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.33%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sharma's best finishes
- Sharma played two tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Sharma's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished eighth at The Open Championship.
Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.949
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sharma's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
