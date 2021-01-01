Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

2014 Forme Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2017

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2016 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

2014 Arturo Calle Colombian Classic Presentado por Avianca

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)

2016 Lost to Andres Gonzales, Julián Etulain, Bryson DeChambeau, DAP Championship

Personal

Favorite TV shows are "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy".

Attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest, Calif. Played on the baseball team, where he was a pitcher. Injured his elbow and that led to him starting to play golf.

Not many people know he grew up skateboarding and has only been playing golf since 2003, moving to Florida in 2007 to pursue a professional career.

Took up the game at age of 19.

Did not attend college.

Sister was a highly recruited player at Florida State University.

Special Interests

Fishing, sports, hanging out with his family and his dog

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a final-round 64 to rise to a T4 finish at 19-under 265 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

2019 Season

Made the cut in five of 17 starts, earning one top-25 and finishing the season No. 198 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with two starts available to earn 278 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Claimed four top-25s in 26 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T7 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Ended his season at No. 146 in the FedExCup standings. Played the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, making the cut in all four events and collecting three top-25s. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with a 19th-place finish on the Finals money list and was 34th in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Web.com Tour Championship T8 to secure a return to the PGA TOUR.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five starts, one win and three cuts made. Was seventh in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a third-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

DAP Championship: Rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Rob Oppenheim and Chesson Hadley for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the DAP Championship, where he'd fallen in a playoff a year prior. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with the victory. Held a two-shot lead with two holes to play but bogeyed the final two holes of regulation to close with a 1-over 71 and fall into a three-way playoff. Carded a third-round 2-under 68 in windy conditions to take a share of the 54-hole lead with Matt Atkins. Opened with a 6-under 64, one shot shy of the course record, to hold a share of the first-round lead with Matt Atkins. Holed his approach shot from 104 yards on the first hole of the tournament after beginning on No. 10.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 made cuts in 21 starts, including one win and a playoff loss among six top-25 finishes. Was 14th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 21st-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

DAP Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, entered the final round of the DAP Championship five shots back but fired the second-best round of the day, a bogey-free, 4-under 66, to post 7-under 273 and earn a spot in a four-way playoff with Bryson DeChambeau, Andres Gonzales, and Julian Etulain. Parred the first playoff hole after nearly chipping in for birdie to fall out of the playoff, which was won by DeChambeau.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, one third-place finish, three top-10s, seven top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 45th on the combined Regular Season/Finals money list. Would make the cut in his last six Regular Season events, placing him 51st on the money list heading into the Finals. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made a nice run at getting his card. Opened with T69 (Hotel Fitness Championship) and T25 (Small Business Conection Championship at River Run) before withdrawing in the third event in Ohio, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. At the Web.com Tour Championship, had three rounds in the 60s, leading to a T12 finish. Came up $2,860 shy of the 25th position and last PGA TOUR card available via the Finals, finishing 31st on the Finals money list.

Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: In June, recorded his first top-five performance on Tour at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita. Posted 68-66 and was bogey-free through the first 36 holes. Climbed his way into contention with a third-round 65, putting him two strokes off the lead. On Sunday, made birdies on the first two holes. Could only muster pars from there on, with two bogeys sprinkled in. The even-par 70 placed him T3, moving him to 41st in earnings, his high mark of the year.

In June, recorded his first top-five performance on Tour at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita. Posted 68-66 and was bogey-free through the first 36 holes. Climbed his way into contention with a third-round 65, putting him two strokes off the lead. On Sunday, made birdies on the first two holes. Could only muster pars from there on, with two bogeys sprinkled in. The even-par 70 placed him T3, moving him to 41st in earnings, his high mark of the year. Chile Classic: Traveled to the Chile Classic, where a third-round 65 moved him well up the leaderboard. A final-round 67 that included birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 led to a T8.

2014 Season

Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting two top-10s and three top-25s. Made six cuts. Finished the season 84th on the money list. Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. Finished T9 at the Mundo Maya Open in April. In October, captured the Colombian Classic, firing 67-68-67-67 to win by one. Added a T6 the next week at the Mazatlan Open and finished 20th on the Order of Merit.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T79 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

2013 Season

Had seven mini-tour wins in Florida.

2012 Season