2H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim looks for a better result in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he finished 43rd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lindheim has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Lindheim last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 8-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lindheim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20234367-71-71-71-8
    9/29/2022MC75-72+3
    10/25/20182670-71-70-69-8

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Lindheim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 31st.
    • He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lindheim is averaging -1.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.8295.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.45%71.76%
    Putts Per Round-29.9230.5
    Par Breakers-21.79%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.52%12.04%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.533

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.