Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Nicholas Lindheim looks for a better result in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he finished 43rd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lindheim has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Lindheim last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 8-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Lindheim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|9/29/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|10/25/2018
|26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 31st.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lindheim is averaging -1.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.45%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.92
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.79%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.52%
|12.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.533
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.