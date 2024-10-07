Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lindheim is averaging 0.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.6
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.30%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.04%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.30%
|9.92%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut two times (14.3%).
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.457
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.