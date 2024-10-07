PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lindheim is averaging 0.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.6296.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.30%69.84%
    Putts Per Round-29.5329.2
    Par Breakers-22.04%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.30%9.92%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut two times (14.3%).

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.457

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4868-70-70-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.