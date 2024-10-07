Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 40th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.

Lindheim is averaging 0.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.