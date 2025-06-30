PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicholas Lindheim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nicholas Lindheim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Nicholas Lindheim returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the John Deere Classic.

    Lindheim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Lindheim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Lindheim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-70-69-11--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicT3170-70-70-69-919.231
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • Lindheim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.280

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lindheim has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lindheim has posted an average of -1.096 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Lindheim has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five appearances.
    • On the greens, Lindheim has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
    • Overall, Lindheim has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

