Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Nicholas Lindheim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Nicholas Lindheim returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2024.
Lindheim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lindheim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19.231
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Lindheim's recent performances
- Lindheim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.280
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lindheim has posted an average of -1.096 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Lindheim has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five appearances.
- On the greens, Lindheim has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
- Overall, Lindheim has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
