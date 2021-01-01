Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 Colombia Championship Presented by Claro
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2019 Lost to Charles Howell III, The RSM Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2015 Defeated Steve Marino, Colombia Championship Presented by Claro
National Teams
- 2011, 2013 Walker Cup
- 2012, 2013 Palmer Cup
Personal
- Idolized Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller and played basketball through his freshman year at Avon High School outside Indianapolis.
- Follows the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers and St. Louis Cardinals.
- Has a strict fitness and nutritional plan.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Ended the season No. 86 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his fifth season as a member. Earned one top-10, a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and made 20 cuts in 27 starts, making 20 or more for the first time in his career.
2019 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 105 in the FedExCup standings. Lost in a playoff at The RSM Classic, his lone top-10, and made the cut in 10 of 18 starts.
The RSM Classic: In his first playoff appearance on the PGA TOUR, lost to Charles Howell III after two extra holes at The RSM Classic. Set a PGA TOUR record for best closing 36-hole total following rounds of 61-62 (17-under), becoming the first player on TOUR to close with a 123-or-better total. Marked his third runner-up finish in 117 TOUR starts. Posted his first round of 61 or better (third round). Led the field with 26 birdies and made an 85-foot, 5 inch putt on No. 12 in the final round, the longest of the tournament by 26 feet. Was also the longest putt in eight events in the fall.
2018 Season
Third full season on TOUR included 19 made cuts in 30 starts. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, but fell out of the top 100 after missing THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first FedExCup Playoffs event, to attend a wedding. Ended the season No. 104 in the standings.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T8 with 11-under 277 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide while ranking No. 1 in total feet of putts made during the week (410' 7").
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished a season-best T7 in his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Closed with weekend rounds of 68-69.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: In his first start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finished T8 despite a 1-over 73 in the final round. The week was highlighted by a second-round 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 27 starts during the 2016-17 season, with a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic the best of his three top-10 finishes. Concluded the season No. 78 in the FedExCup standings.
Dell Technologies Championship: Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the second-consecutive season, finishing T73 at the Dell Technologies Championship.
John Deere Classic: Starting the final round of the John Deere Classic with a two-shot lead over Daniel Berger and Scott Stallings, the 36- and 54-hole leader could manage no better than a 1-under 70, resulting in a solo second-place finish at 17-under 267. The finish at TPC Deere Run supplanted his previous-best finish on TOUR of T2 at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship. After making birdie at the par-4 15th hole in each of the first three rounds, carded a costly bogey Sunday. Another bogey at the par-5 17th left him needing birdie at 18 to force sudden death with Bryson DeChambeau. He was making his sixth start in the John Deere Classic.
Farmers Insurance Open: At the Farmers Insurance Open, was atop the 54-hole leaderboard, his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR, with defending champion Brandt Snedeker at 9-under 207. In Sunday's final round, posted an even-par 72 to claim a share of fourth place with four others.
The RSM Classic: Making his fifth start of the season, cracked the top 10 for the first time with a T10 in his first-ever start in The RSM Classic. Week was highlighted by 65s in the second and third rounds.
2016 Season
In his first full season as a PGA TOUR member, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, but finished No. 74 in the standings, four spots shy of qualifying for the BMW Championship, hosted in Carmel, Ind., near his hometown. Totaled three top-10s, highlighted by a T3 finish at the Travelers Championship.
Travelers Championship: Returning to the site of the tournament that gave him his first PGA TOUR start, finished T3 at the Travelers Championship. Week was highlighted by second- and third-round 66s. Marked his third top-10 of the season and first in the calendar year. Moved from No. 94 to No. 66 in the FedExCup standings.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted his second top-10 of the season at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, finishing T10 in his fourth start of 2015-16.
Frys.com Open: Opened with three rounds in the 60s at the Frys.com Open to finish at 12-under 276 and a T6 with three others in the season's first start.
2015 Season
Made 12 of 17 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s as a non-member. Earned Special Temporary Membership during the season and parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the FedExCup points list as a non-member to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2015-16 season. Following his win at the Colombia Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, played five more Korn Ferry Tour events, through early May. Finished with seven Tour starts, one win, one top-10, two top-25s and five cuts made. Was 25th on the Tour's "Regular Season 25" money list at season's end but was not replaced by another player in that group of 25 card earners.
Barracuda Championship: In the Modified Stableford Format at the Barracuda Championship, picked up 15 points in the first round to sit three points behind leader Zack Sucher. Ensuing results of 6-14-11, for a total of 46 points, resulted in a third-place finish.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: By virtue of his T40 finish at the Memorial three weeks later, picked up enough non-member points to take Special Temporary Membership.
RBC Heritage: Making the most of a sponsor exemption, the 22-year-old closed with a 4-under 68, despite a double bogey-bogey finish to claim a share of second place with Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship. Notched his first top-10 on TOUR in his 16th start and 13th as a professional. Was not a member of the PGA TOUR but was trying to earn Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season. Came into the week at Quail Hollow Club with 69 equivalent points. He needed a solo second-place finish (worth 300 non-member points) to get STM. His T2 finish, worth 245 non-member points, left him 10 points short.
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Earned his first career professional win with a playoff victory over Steve Marino at the Colombia Championship in early February on the Korn Ferry Tour. Rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to earn the victory in just his seventh career start. Fired a 6-under 65 in the final round of the weather-plagued tournament to overcome a four-stroke, 54-hole deficit. Birdied five of his first 10 holes to move into contention. Was 15-under and on the 16th fairway when officials halted play (for the third consecutive day) because of dangerous conditions. Returned to the course and promptly birdied No. 16 to reach 16-under. Following a par at No. 17, his tee shot on the par-5 18th went in a hazard that runs down the left side of the hole. Was forced to chip sideways into the fairway and then hit his third-shot wedge to within three feet. Canned the short birdie putt to take the clubhouse lead at 17-under. Watched and waited as Marino, the 54-hole leader, also made a short birdie putt on the final hole of regulation. Both players two-putted for par on the first playoff hole. Knocked his 7-iron inside of 10 feet on the second extra hole to put pressure on Marino, who missed his birdie putt. Victory was worth $144,000 and moved the 22-year old to No. 1 on the money after two weeks of the season.
2013 Season
John Deere Classic: Briefly held the lead during the third round at the 2013 John Deere Classic as an amateur, eventually finishing T15.
Amateur Highlights
- First-team AJGA Rolex Junior All-American in 2009-10.
- Two-time state high school champion of Indiana.
- In three years at Stanford, equaled the all-time school record for wins held by Tiger Woods (11). In addition, he broke Woods' all-time scoring average record, finishing with a career scoring average of 70.32, besting Woods' mark of 70.96.