Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

Rodgers has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.

Rodgers has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.