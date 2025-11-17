Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Rodgers' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|2023
|T10
|69-65-64-70
|-14
|2022
|T57
|64-72-70-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2020
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.082
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.083
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.088
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.039
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.127
|-0.234
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The RSM Classic.
