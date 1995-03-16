Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Ian Poulter, Houston Open
National Teams
- 2014 Eisenhower Trophy
- 2015 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2015 Walker Cup
Personal
- As a junior golfer, worked with legendary golf instructor Jim Flick for six years until Flick passed away in 2012.
- Garnered widespread attention at the 2012 U.S. Open when, as a 17-year-old, he briefly held the lead during the second round (finished T29).
- Huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
- Had to delay the start of his professional career after suffering a shoulder injury in June 2016 while representing Texas in the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships. Was unable to play in the finals where Oregon won, 3 and 2.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time and first since the 2017-18 season, finishing the season No. 116 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in 13 of 22 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his lone top-10 of the season.
2019 Season
Collected three top-25s and 16 made cuts in 27 starts to finish No. 145 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 8 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 17th in the final priority ranking. Best result of the season was a T15 at the Genesis Open.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired four rounds in the 60s to earn a T2 finish in Columbus. The result secured his return to the PGA TOUR and a spot in The Finals 25.
2018 Season
Collected five top-10s in 24 made cuts out of 28 starts, advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs in first season as PGA TOUR member. Ended the season No. 46 in the FedExCup after a T33 in the BMW Championship. Best finishes of the season were a playoff loss at the Houston Open and a T2 at the Travelers Championship.
-
Quicken Loans National: In second start at the Quicken Loans National, opened with a 65 en route to finishing T6. Missed the 54-hole cut at the event in 2012 playing as an amateur (T74).
-
Houston Open: Finished runner-up at the Houston Open following a playoff with Ian Poulter for the best result in 26 starts on the PGA TOUR. Entered the final round tied with Poulter and recorded a 5-under 67 that included four consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-15. Marked the sixth tournament of the season he opened with three under-par rounds, but the first in which he was able to add a fourth under-par score (67). Was the second time he held at least a share of the 54-hole lead (2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open/T7). The runner-up finish came in his second start at the event, having finished T39 in 2017 as a sponsor exemption.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Following rounds of 65-67 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shared the opening-round lead with Kevin Streelman and the second-round lead with Dustin Johnson. Closed with rounds of 74-76 to finish T43, a distant 12 strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Had missed the cut in his previous start at the event (2017).
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: With opening scores of 69-69-66–204 (-9), was tied for the 54-hole lead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with J.J. Spaun. A final-round 2-over 73, resulted in a T7 finish with Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Hoge at 7-under 277.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Opened the Sanderson Farms Championship with three consecutive scores of 3-under 69 en route to a T10 finish. Was T3 after 54 holes but carded a 1-over 73 on Sunday.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 14 starts, two runner-ups and 11 cuts made. Was 48th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 23rd-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Played in eight PGA TOUR events, where he made the cut in half.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Entered the Regular Season finale at No. 25 on the money list but finished T19 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to move into 23rd on the money list and secure his TOUR card.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Posted nine consecutive made cuts to open the season before missing the cut at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Recorded his second runner-up of the season at the LECOM Health Challenge. Carded a final-round 64 with birdies on the final two holes to finish one shot behind Chesson Hadley. Posted just two birdies during a first-round 72, but recorded 26 birdies and an eagle over his final 54 holes.
-
Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded four rounds in the 60s and secured Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour with a runner-up performance at the Air Capital Classic. Finished the tournament at 16-under 264 to wind up five shots back of winner Aaron Wise.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Making his first start on the PGA TOUR as a professional, opened the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open with one of two bogey-free rounds, a 5-under 67.
2016 Season
Turned professional following the 2016 NCAA Championship after leaving the University of Texas with one year of eligibility remaining. Made his professional debut in the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational in November (T8). He also finished 22nd in another Adams Tour one-day event in December. Earned his first professional victory in December in a 36-hole event on the Adams Pro Tour, the Cypresswood Open in Spring, Texas, his third start since turning professional in July. Shot rounds of 67-66 to earn $5,200.
2015 Season
-
U.S. Open: In 2015, qualified for the U.S. Open for a third time and finished T58.
2012 Season
-
U.S. Open: Briefly held the lead during the second round of the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club. Posted rounds of 70-73-70-76 to finish T29, missing out on low amateur honors which went to Jordan Spieth.
Amateur Highlights
- At the 2016 NCAA Championship, injured his left shoulder and was forced to concede his singles match against the University of Oregon team who eventually went on to win the title.
- In three seasons at the University of Texas, won six times, including five titles during his junior campaign. Won the 2016 Fred Haskins Award as the year's most outstanding collegiate golfer.