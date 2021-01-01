JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
Forme Tour: 2020
Personal
- Attended Spain Park High School in Birmingham, Ala.
- Favorite golf memory is shooting in the 60s (68) for the first time in a tournament when he was 12 at Mountain Brook Country Club.
- Hidden talent is cooking.
- Favorite golfers growing up were Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.
- Cites Eric Church and Dave Matthews Band as his favorite musical acts.
- Lists Cypress Point as his favorite golf course.
- Dream foursome would be his dad, brother, and Byron Nelson.
- Lists fly fishing in Mexico and Colorado as his two top bucket items.
- Brother Bradley Johnson finished as the runner-up at the 2005 U.S. Junior to Kevin Tway but passed away less than a year later in a fatal car crash.
- Two best sporting events he's ever attended were the Auburn "Kick Six" game against Alabama and the 2004 Masters Tournament, where he was greenside when Phil Mickelson made his putt for the victory.
Special Interests
- Fishing, cooking, attending Auburn games
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Shot scores of 68-66 over his final 36 holes to climb the leaderboard into a solo-fourth finish at Jennings Mill CC in late-June. Was par or better in each round, with his even-par 72 in the second round his only non-sub-70 score.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 25th on the points list.
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had a stellar final round after starting well back following an opening-round, even-par 70 that left him tied for 55th. Battled back with a 6-under 64 in the second round and then turned in a nine-birdie, one-bogey performance on the final day to secure the top-10.
The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Shot three rounds in the 60s at Callaway Gardens to finish T9 with Chris Korte, Leandro Marelli, Alex Smalley and Justin Suh.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: At the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March, was par or better in all four rounds, including a final-round, 5-under 67 that left him alone in sixth—a finish good for an exemption for the first half of the Forme Tour season.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 125 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T6 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T6 at 17-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS behind the strength of back-to-back 64s in the second and third round.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 55 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 27 starts, including T4 at the Rex Hospital Open and the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER. Missed the cut at each of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
Rex Hospital Open: Held the first 54-hole lead of his Tour career at the Rex Hospital Open. Went on to finish the week T4.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Moved into the top 25 on the money list with a T4 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Posted 70-68 on the weekend at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay for a T9.
2016 Season
Barbasol Championship: In his first PGA TOUR start, finished solo third at the Barbasol Championship with rounds of 67-65-70-65--267(-17). Made birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 during a final-round 65 to get within one shot of the lead but failed to convert birdies at the last two holes and fell one shot shy of the two-man playoff between Aaron Baddeley and Si Woo Kim.
Amateur Highlights
- Won five tournaments during his four-year career at Auburn, second most in school history.
- Broke the single-season scoring record for the Tigers with a stroke average of 70.37 in 2015-16
- Broke the single-season scoring record with three tournament wins during the 2015-16 season.
- 2016 GolfWeek first-team All-American.
- 2016 Ben Hogan Award semifinalist.
- 2016 Jack Nicklaus Award semifinalist.
- 2013 Alabama State Amateur champion.
- Won the 2013 Dogwood Invitational, where he shattered the scoring record by five shots with a 28-under total.
- 2012 Greystone Invitational champion.
- Won the 2010 Junior PLAYERS Championship.
- Led Spain Park High School to the 2010 Alabama High School 6A state championship while claiming individual medalist honors, carding a 67-68--135.
- Won the AHSAA 6A State Championship three years in a row from 2008-10.
- Was named to the All-State team four years in a row.
