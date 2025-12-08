PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Michael Johnson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Michael Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Michael Johnson withdrew from this tournament in 2023 after shooting rounds of 70-70-79. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Johnson's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD70-70-79+9

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he withdrew after three rounds with a score of 9-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT6576-78-75-70+114.420
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT2464-68-69-65-1835.133
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT5373-68-72-71E6.857
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC73-69+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT2567-66-69-68-1430.250
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT2271-68-66-70-939.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2269-67-67-65-1229.700
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5766-66-71-67-145.200
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1767-68-69-68-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT2467-71-69-72-932.500

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 16-under.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.183

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson averaged -0.153 in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles with his iron play.
    • Johnson delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement on the greens.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW