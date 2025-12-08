Michael Johnson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Michael Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Michael Johnson withdrew from this tournament in 2023 after shooting rounds of 70-70-79. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Johnson's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|70-70-79
|+9
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he withdrew after three rounds with a score of 9-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T65
|76-78-75-70
|+11
|4.420
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T24
|64-68-69-65
|-18
|35.133
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T53
|73-68-72-71
|E
|6.857
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T25
|67-66-69-68
|-14
|30.250
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T22
|71-68-66-70
|-9
|39.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|29.700
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T57
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|5.200
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|67-68-69-68
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T24
|67-71-69-72
|-9
|32.500
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 16-under.
- Johnson has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.183
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson averaged -0.153 in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles with his iron play.
- Johnson delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
