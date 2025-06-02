Michael Johnson betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Michael Johnson plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Michael Johnson returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Johnson's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-66-69-68
|-15
|2023
|MC
|70-68
|-5
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|+1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Michael Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten performances.
- Strokes Gained statistics are not available for Johnson's past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Johnson's 2025 season or recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
