Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)
Korn Ferry Tour: Former Fully Exempt (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
PGA TOUR: 2013
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2015 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2012 Neediest Kids Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
2013 Lost to Brian Gay, Charles Howell III, Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation
2015 Defeated Justin Rose, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
2016 Lost to Jason Dufner, CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2012 Lost to Peter Tomasulo, United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club
National Teams
- 2016 Olympic Games
- 2016 World Cup
- 2010 Arnold Palmer Cup
Personal
- Superstitions included never using a No. 2 ball in competition.
- The Arkansas Razorbacks are his favorite college team and the Washington Capitals are his favorite pro team.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, his uncle and his grandfather. His uncle, Goran Lingmerth, was a kicker for the Cleveland Browns in 1987.
- Not many people know he can play the drums.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 130 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in nine starts, including a season-best T14 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.
2018 Season
Played in 26 PGA TOUR events, making 16 cuts and recording four top-25s. Best result came at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (T11). Finished No. 143 in FedExCup points.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 23 starts during the 2016-17 campaign, with his lone top-10 finish (among six top-25 finishes) a T5 at the Quicken Loans National. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons on the PGA TOUR, finishing the year No. 94 in the standings.
Dell Technologies Championship: Finished the season with a missed cut at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second Playoffs event.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Entered first FedExCup Playoffs tournament at No. 103 in the standings and jumped 16 spots to No. 87 after T29 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with even-par 280 at Glen Oaks Club. One of three players (Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III) to advance to Dell Technologies Championship from outside top 100.
Quicken Loans National: After holding the sole lead through the first three rounds of the Quicken Loans National (including a one-stroke lead over Daniel Summerhays after 54 holes) closed with a 3-over 73 to finish T5, three strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Fell to 0-2 in converting 54-hole leads/co-leads on the PGA TOUR. Opened the week with rounds of 65-65–130, tying the 36-hole tournament record set by Tiger Woods in 2009. In addition, two-stroke lead through two rounds matched the largest 36-hole lead at the event, held by K.J. Choi (2011) and Hunter Mahan (2012).
ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T5 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Alex Noren on the Sweden team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time, thanks to eight top-25 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, one was a playoff loss early in the season. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 67 in the FedExCup standings.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Sweden when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T11 in the 60-man field.
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational one stroke off the lead. Closed with a 2-over 72 to finish T7 for second top-10 of the season.
CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Followed a third-round, 10-under 62 in the CareerBuilder Challenge with a 7-under 65 in the final round to come from five strokes back and force sudden death with 54-hole leader Jason Dufner. When the duo each claimed par on the first extra hole, No. 18, they returned to the tee with darkness setting in. While Lingmerth's approach shot found the water hazard, a Dufner par was good enough for the win. His 62 in round two tied his career-low score, first posted in the final round of the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge. His weekend scores of 62-65 contained 15 birdies, one eagle and no bogeys.
2015 Season
Banner year, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR win and three additional top-10 finishes that resulted in his second start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it through the first three Playoffs events, before ending his season ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.
Quicken Loans National: Finished third at the Quicken Loans National in his third start--third/2015, missed cut/2014 and T54/2013. Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season, finishing T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.
The Greenbrier Classic: Over the Independence Day weekend, posted a 6-under 64 in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269. The 64 marked his lowest round since posting a 7-under 63 in the second round of the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Held the 36-hole lead before falling three strokes behind 2010 champion Justin Rose after 54 holes at the Memorial Tournament. Rallied Sunday to force sudden death with Rose. Sank a six-foot par putt on the third extra hole at Muirfield Village GC to claim his first PGA TOUR title in his 68th career start. Before the event, had missed four cuts in his previous five starts.
2014 Season
Played in 26 PGA TOUR events, making 14 cuts and recording two top-10s and four top-25s. Finished No. 128 in FedExCup points.
Web.com Tour Championship: Wrapped up the Finals with a solo sixth at the Web.com Tour Championship, closing with 65 Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Started the final round of the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Hotel Fitness Championship, tied for 26th. Vaulted up the leaderboard with a 64 Sunday, good for a T4. A check for $41,333 was supplemented by an additional $22,035 in the next two events in Charlotte, N.C., and Columbus, Ohio, enough to ensure he would regain his PGA TOUR privileges in 2014-15.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Making his 40th TOUR start, finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May. Closed the tournament with matching weekend rounds of 4-under 66. Had come to Fort Worth having missed his last five cuts.
The Honda Classic: Posted four par-or-better rounds at PGA National in March to T8 with Sergio Garcia, Stuart Appleby and Luke Donald at The Honda Classic.
2013 Season
Finished the season No. 75 in the FedExCup, with runner-up finishes at the Humana Challenge and PLAYERS Championship. Nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.
The Greenbrier Classic: Overcame a 1-over 71 in the first round of The Greenbrier Classic with three rounds in the 60s at The Old White TPC to claim a T9.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Coming off five consecutive missed cuts, made the most of a home-field advantage in his first start at THE PLAYERS Championship in May. Went from a tie for 10th (4-under) to a tie for sixth (8-under), to a share of the lead (11-under) in the first three rounds at TPC Sawgrass before an even-par 72 resulted a in T2, with Kevin Streelman and Jeff Maggert. The performance set a new mark for best finish in the event by a rookie, previously a T3 held by Fulton Allem (1988) and Camilo Villegas (2003).
Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Lost in a playoff at the Humana Challenge in his second career PGA TOUR start. Was defeated in the playoff with Brian Gay and Charles Howell III on the first extra hole (No. 18) when his approach shot went in the water. Gay won the playoff over Charles Howell III on the second extra hole (No. 10) with a birdie-3. Posted a bogey-free, 10-under 62 in the final round to get into the playoff. Despite the career-low score, the Swede struggled statistically in the final round, hitting just eight of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation. The statistical exception, however, was on the putting surface, where he needed just 21 putts in the final round.
2012 Season
Finished the year No. 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and earned his PGA TOUR card for 2013.
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Ended the season with a T9 effort at the Web.com Tour Championship in McKinney, Texas.
Neediest Kids Championship: Earned his first career win, at the Neediest Kids Championship. Opened with consecutive 66s to get to 8-under but stumbled with a 74 in the third round to fall four shots off the pace. Rallied in Sunday's finale with another 66 to win by one stroke over two-time winner Casey Wittenberg. Was nearly perfect on the last day when temperatures maxed out at 52 degrees. Had five birdies in his first 14 holes and was up by three. Closed with three pars and a bogey at the last hole to finish at 8-under. Had to wait 45 minutes to see if any of the nine players still on the course would match his 272 total at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Earned the win when Wittenberg missed birdie putts on each of the last two holes. Victory was worth $108,000 and vaulted from No. 27 to No. 7 on the money with only three events left on the schedule, locking up a berth on the 2013 PGA TOUR.
United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Was a playoff runner-up to Peter Tomasulo at the United Leasing Championship in early July. Fired a 4-under 68 on the final day at Victoria National GC and was the clubhouse leader at 11-under 277. Got into a playoff when Tomasulo, playing in the final group, bogeyed the 72nd hole. Lost the playoff on the fourth extra hole after his tee shot found the water and he made bogey. Second-place payday moved him into No. 23 on the money list. Enjoyed a terrific ball-striking week in Indiana, finishing second in both Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation.
Amateur Highlights
- In his junior year at the University of Arkansas in 2008-09, earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference, Ping All-Central Region and honorable mention All-America honors.