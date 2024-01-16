David Lingmerth Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Lingmerth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking in the field at 1.119.

Lingmerth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 6.395 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lingmerth's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic, where his 3.941 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lingmerth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.446), which ranked No. 1 in the field.