37M AGO

David Lingmerth Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lingmerth enters play in La Quinta, California looking for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Lingmerth at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Lingmerth has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -9.
    • Lingmerth last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -7.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Lingmerth's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lingmerth has an average finish of 75th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lingmerth hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 75th.
    • He has carded an average score of +3 over his last five events.
    • David Lingmerth has averaged 279.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lingmerth is averaging 1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lingmerth has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lingmerth .

    Lingmerth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 last season, which ranked 183rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (278.5 yards) ranked 191st, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lingmerth had a -0.061 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 191st with a 61.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lingmerth's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 83rd last season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranked 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance191278.5279.8
    Greens in Regulation %19161.05%61.51%
    Putts Per Round1728.2628.7
    Par Breakers17419.70%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%13.49%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lingmerth's Best Finishes

    • Lingmerth participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 13 times (41.9%).
    • Last season Lingmerth's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -10 and finished third.
    • Lingmerth collected 561 points last season, ranking 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lingmerth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lingmerth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking in the field at 1.119.
    • Lingmerth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 6.395 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lingmerth's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic, where his 3.941 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lingmerth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.446), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Lingmerth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Lingmerth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-0.498-0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.061-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.072-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0601.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.570-1.318

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lingmerth's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-75+3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1168-68-68-67-1360
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship865-66-71-65-1783
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1067-65-70-66-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-68-70-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-81+12--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-73-71-73-15
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1069-68-68-67-873
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7075-69-76-78+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-68-68-72-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-68-69-75E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-76+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4771-67-75-71E8
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-73+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open366-70-66-68-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship6870-75-70-78+94
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7370-72-77-71+10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7668-66-75-71-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

