David Lingmerth Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
David Lingmerth enters play in La Quinta, California looking for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Lingmerth has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -9.
- Lingmerth last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -7.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Lingmerth's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lingmerth has an average finish of 75th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lingmerth hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 75th.
- He has carded an average score of +3 over his last five events.
- David Lingmerth has averaged 279.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lingmerth is averaging 1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lingmerth has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
Lingmerth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 last season, which ranked 183rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (278.5 yards) ranked 191st, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lingmerth had a -0.061 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 191st with a 61.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lingmerth's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 83rd last season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranked 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|191
|278.5
|279.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|191
|61.05%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.70%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|13.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lingmerth's Best Finishes
- Lingmerth participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 13 times (41.9%).
- Last season Lingmerth's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -10 and finished third.
- Lingmerth collected 561 points last season, ranking 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Lingmerth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lingmerth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking in the field at 1.119.
- Lingmerth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 6.395 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lingmerth's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic, where his 3.941 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lingmerth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.446), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Lingmerth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Lingmerth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-0.498
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.072
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.060
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.570
|-1.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lingmerth's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|60
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|8
|65-66-71-65
|-17
|83
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|67-65-70-66
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-70
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-73-71-73
|-1
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|75-69-76-78
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-68-68-72
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-68-69-75
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|71-67-75-71
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|70-75-70-78
|+9
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|70-72-77-71
|+10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|68-66-75-71
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.