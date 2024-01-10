David Lingmerth Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
David Lingmerth looks for a better result in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii having failed to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lingmerth has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Lingmerth missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Lingmerth's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lingmerth has an average finish of 75th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Lingmerth has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
- David Lingmerth has averaged 281.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lingmerth is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lingmerth is averaging -2.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lingmerth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|191
|278.5
|281.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|191
|61.05%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.70%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|14.68%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lingmerth's Best Finishes
- Lingmerth played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Lingmerth's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -10 and finished third.
- Lingmerth collected 561 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Lingmerth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-0.498
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.072
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.060
|-1.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.570
|-2.879
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lingmerth's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|60
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|8
|65-66-71-65
|-17
|83
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|67-65-70-66
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-70
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-73-71-73
|-1
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|75-69-76-78
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-68-68-72
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-68-69-75
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|71-67-75-71
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|70-75-70-78
|+9
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|70-72-77-71
|+10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|68-66-75-71
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.