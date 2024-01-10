David Lingmerth Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Lingmerth has an average finish of 75th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Lingmerth has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.

David Lingmerth has averaged 281.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.