8H AGO

David Lingmerth Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lingmerth looks for a better result in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii having failed to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lingmerth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lingmerth has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Lingmerth missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Lingmerth's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lingmerth has an average finish of 75th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Lingmerth has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • David Lingmerth has averaged 281.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lingmerth is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lingmerth is averaging -2.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lingmerth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance191278.5281.7
    Greens in Regulation %19161.05%61.90%
    Putts Per Round1728.2629.1
    Par Breakers17419.70%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%14.68%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lingmerth's Best Finishes

    • Lingmerth played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Lingmerth's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -10 and finished third.
    • Lingmerth collected 561 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lingmerth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-0.498-1.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.0610.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.072-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.060-1.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.570-2.879

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lingmerth's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-75+3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1168-68-68-67-1360
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship865-66-71-65-1783
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1067-65-70-66-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-68-70-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-81+12--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-73-71-73-15
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1069-68-68-67-873
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7075-69-76-78+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-68-68-72-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-68-69-75E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-76+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4771-67-75-71E8
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-73+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open366-70-66-68-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship6870-75-70-78+94
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7370-72-77-71+10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7668-66-75-71-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

