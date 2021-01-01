|
Michael Gligic
Full Name
GLIGG-ick
Pronunciation
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
September 19, 1989
Birthday
31
AGE
Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Wife, Natasha
Family
2008
Turned Pro
$1,180,552
Career Earnings
Kitchener, ON, Canada
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Forme Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Won the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 32nd in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two top-10s and 15 made cuts in 22 starts.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and recording three top-10s. Completed the year No. 16 on the Order of Merit and was named the Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year. Earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.