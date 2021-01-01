×
142
FEDEXCUP Rank
323
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR387
OWGR
71.649
Scoring Average

Performance
Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 Panama Championship

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2012 ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-1)

  • 2012 Defeated Matt Marshall, ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS
  • 2014 Lost to Nate McCoy, Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial

Personal

  • Wife, Natasha, owns a pet accessory business called Walk in the Bark. The logo is a silhouette of their dog.
  • One superstition is he always uses a quarter as ball marker
  • Brother, David, is autistic. Supports various charities associated with autism.
  • Played hockey and baseball growing up. Spent 12 years as a hockey goalie before deciding to pursue golf.
  • Finished final semester of high school online so he could move to the Orlando area to work with Sean Foley, who he met at age 13.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: With a T4 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, earned his first-top 10 in his 36th start on TOUR.

2019 Season

Won the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 32nd in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two top-10s and 15 made cuts in 22 starts.

  • TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Posted three rounds in the 60s on his way to a T10 finish at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. The top-10 secured his first PGA TOUR card.
  • Panama Championship: Survived difficult playing conditions in Panama to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Fired a Sunday 65 to finish the week at 8-under, good for a one-stroke victory.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and recording three top-10s. Completed the year No. 16 on the Order of Merit and was named the Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year. Earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.

  • Players Cup: Earned the Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Week award for the second time this season after finishing T4 in Winnipeg, at 17-under, one shot better than fellow Canadian James Love. Also claimed the Player of the Week honor at the Windsor Championship, shot 68 or lower in three of his four rounds in Winnipeg, with only a third-round 71 keeping him from a better finish.