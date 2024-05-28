Michael Gligic betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Gligic has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gligic has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Gligic has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.