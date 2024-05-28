Michael Gligic betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Michael Gligic carded a 58th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open looking to improve on that finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over Gligic's last three visits to the the RBC Canadian Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Gligic missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Gligic's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|6/6/2019
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|7/26/2018
|MC
|69-77
|+2
Gligic's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gligic has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gligic has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Gligic has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gligic has an average of -3.035 in his past five tournaments.
Gligic's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.6
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|64.16%
|55.09%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|191
|17.96%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|191
|17.28%
|12.96%
Gligic's best finishes
- Gligic did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 30 tournaments).
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Gligic's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 7-under and finished 58th in that event.
- Gligic accumulated 63 points last season, which ranked him 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Gligic's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-0.534
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|190
|-0.513
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.281
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|188
|-1.409
|-3.035
Gligic's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|68-70-70-74
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|70-68-71-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|72-67-70-74
|-5
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|71-67-70-73
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gligic as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.