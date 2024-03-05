PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Gligic Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Michael Gligic looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Gligic at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Gligic has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • In Gligic's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of E.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Gligic's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Gligic has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Gligic has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -3.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gligic .

    Gligic's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance63304.6293.5
    Greens in Regulation %16864.16%54.44%
    Putts Per Round17529.6429.6
    Par Breakers19117.96%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance19117.28%14.44%

    Gligic's Best Finishes

    • Gligic played 30 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut six times (20%).
    • Last season Gligic's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -7 and finished 39th.
    • Gligic ranked 212th in the FedExCup standings with 63 points last season.

    Gligic's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.081-0.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-0.534-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190-0.513-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.281-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total188-1.409-3.035

    Gligic's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6871-73-74-72+22
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3974-66-70-67-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-74+9--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6268-70-70-74-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6770-68-71-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6272-67-70-74-5--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-74+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-76+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gligic as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.