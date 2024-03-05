Michael Gligic Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Michael Gligic looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Gligic has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In Gligic's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of E.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gligic's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Gligic has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Gligic has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gligic is averaging -3.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gligic's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.6
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|64.16%
|54.44%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|191
|17.96%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|191
|17.28%
|14.44%
Gligic's Best Finishes
- Gligic played 30 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut six times (20%).
- Last season Gligic's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -7 and finished 39th.
- Gligic ranked 212th in the FedExCup standings with 63 points last season.
Gligic's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-0.534
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|190
|-0.513
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.281
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|188
|-1.409
|-3.035
Gligic's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|68
|71-73-74-72
|+2
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|74-66-70-67
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|68-70-70-74
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|70-68-71-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|72-67-70-74
|-5
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gligic as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
