Michael Gligic Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Gligic has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Gligic has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gligic is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.