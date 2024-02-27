Michael Gligic Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Michael Gligic missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over Gligic's last four visits to the the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Gligic missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Gligic's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Gligic has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Gligic has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gligic is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gligic has an average of -3.185 in his past five tournaments.
Gligic's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.6
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|64.16%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|191
|17.96%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|191
|17.28%
|16.67%
Gligic's Best Finishes
- Gligic participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Gligic's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 39th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Gligic collected 63 points last season, ranking 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Gligic's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-0.534
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|190
|-0.513
|-2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.281
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|188
|-1.409
|-3.185
Gligic's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|68
|71-73-74-72
|+2
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|74-66-70-67
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|68-70-70-74
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|70-68-71-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|72-67-70-74
|-5
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gligic as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.