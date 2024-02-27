PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Gligic Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Michael Gligic of Canada hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Michael Gligic missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over Gligic's last four visits to the the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Gligic missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Gligic's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Gligic has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Gligic has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gligic is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gligic has an average of -3.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Gligic's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance63304.6300.8
    Greens in Regulation %16864.16%55.00%
    Putts Per Round17529.6429.5
    Par Breakers19117.96%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance19117.28%16.67%

    Gligic's Best Finishes

    • Gligic participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Last season Gligic's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 39th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Gligic collected 63 points last season, ranking 212th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gligic's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.081-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-0.534-1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190-0.513-2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.2810.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total188-1.409-3.185

    Gligic's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6871-73-74-72+22
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3974-66-70-67-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-74+9--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6268-70-70-74-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6770-68-71-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6272-67-70-74-5--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-74+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gligic as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

