Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Forme Tour: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2014 Stonebrae Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-3)

2016 Defeated Steve Marino, Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach

Defeated Steve Marino, Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach 2019 Lost to Xander Schauffele, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Lost to Xander Schauffele, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2020 Lost to Webb Simpson, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Lost to Webb Simpson, Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Lost to Max Homa, The Genesis Invitational

National Teams

2019 Presidents Cup

2018 Ryder Cup

Personal

Born in Salt Lake City, is of Tongan and Samoan descent.

First sport was fire-knife dancing, a Samoan ritual.

Member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Third oldest of seven siblings, including four brothers and two sisters. Brother, Gipper, is the youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut, doing so at age 16 years, 20 days in Utah in 2006 (T58). His cousin is NBA basketball player Jabari Parker.

Played center on the basketball team and helped team reach the state tournament his junior and senior seasons. Averaged 11 rebounds per game as a senior. Chose to not pursue basketball and concentrated on golf instead despite college basketball scholarship offers. Turned professional at 17 after graduating high school.

Attended West High, the same high school as 1926 U.S. Amateur champion and five-time PGA TOUR winner George Von Elm.

Finished second on Golf Channel's "Big Break Disney" in 2009.

Favorite teams are the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans.

Food lover. If not a professional golfer, he would be a chef.

Established The Tony Finau Foundation, built on a family discovered experience through the game of golf. It aims to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop, and achieve the best of their gifts and talents through the game of golf, educational funding, and core family values.

Special Interests

Fire knife dancing, playing guitar, watching movies

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

PGA Championship: Earned a T8 at the PGA Championship, his third top-10 of the season in major championships.

Earned a T8 at the PGA Championship, his third top-10 of the season in major championships. Masters Tournament: Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament in April, his third top-10 in four starts at the event.

Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament in April, his third top-10 in four starts at the event. The Genesis Invitational: Lost to Max Homa in a playoff at The Genesis Invitational, earning his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR and eighth of his career. Fell to 1-3 in playoffs. Shot a final-round 64, tying Sam Burns (R1) for low 18-hole score of the week. Co-led the field in Eagles (2), Birdies (20) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08).

Lost to Max Homa in a playoff at The Genesis Invitational, earning his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR and eighth of his career. Fell to 1-3 in playoffs. Shot a final-round 64, tying Sam Burns (R1) for low 18-hole score of the week. Co-led the field in Eagles (2), Birdies (20) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08). Farmers Insurance Open: Finished in a five-way tie for second at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his second consecutive top-five on TOUR. Marked his seventh career runner-up on TOUR.

Finished in a five-way tie for second at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his second consecutive top-five on TOUR. Marked his seventh career runner-up on TOUR. The American Express: Carded four scores in the 60s to finish solo-fourth at The American Express. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, falling to 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.

Carded four scores in the 60s to finish solo-fourth at The American Express. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, falling to 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. U.S. Open: Finished T8 at the U.S. Open in September, his third consecutive top-10 in major championships and eighth total.

2020 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fourth consecutive season, finishing the season No. 17 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his sixth appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs in his sixth season as a member. Recorded seven top-10s, highlighted by a playoff loss to Webb Simpson at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and made the cut in 16 of 20 starts. Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.

PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the PGA Championship, his sixth top-10 in majors since the beginning of the 2017-18 season (nine-major stretch).

Finished T4 at the PGA Championship, his sixth top-10 in majors since the beginning of the 2017-18 season (nine-major stretch). 3M Open: Finished T3 at the 3M Open, his second consecutive top-10 on TOUR. Was tied for third at the end of each of the first four rounds.

Finished T3 at the 3M Open, his second consecutive top-10 on TOUR. Was tied for third at the end of each of the first four rounds. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Held the outright 18-hole lead and a share of the 36-hole lead before finishing eighth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Fell to 0-for-6 in his career with the 18-hole lead/co-lead and 0-for-3 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Led the field in Birdies (21).

Held the outright 18-hole lead and a share of the 36-hole lead before finishing eighth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Fell to 0-for-6 in his career with the 18-hole lead/co-lead and 0-for-3 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Led the field in Birdies (21). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Held a one-stroke 54-hole lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before falling in a playoff to Webb Simpson. Collected his sixth runner-up since his win at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. Shot a third-round 62, his third such score of the season after entering the season with a career-low of 64. Marked his third career 54-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 0-for-3). Led the field in Scrambling (94.12%).

Held a one-stroke 54-hole lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before falling in a playoff to Webb Simpson. Collected his sixth runner-up since his win at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. Shot a third-round 62, his third such score of the season after entering the season with a career-low of 64. Marked his third career 54-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 0-for-3). Led the field in Scrambling (94.12%). Farmers Insurance Open: Tied two others for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked his third top-10 and sixth top-25 in six starts at the event.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his fifth season and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 7 in the FedExCup standings, his second consecutive top-10 mark in the FedExCup. Recorded six top-10s, with five coming in major championships, World Golf Championships and the FedExCup Playoffs, and made 20 cuts in 25 starts.

BMW Championship: Played in the final grouping on Sunday at the BMW Championship and finished fourth, recording his sixth top-10 in his 16th start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Entered the week needing a solo-third or better to earn one of eight automatic spots on the United States Presidents Cup team.

Played in the final grouping on Sunday at the BMW Championship and finished fourth, recording his sixth top-10 in his 16th start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Entered the week needing a solo-third or better to earn one of eight automatic spots on the United States Presidents Cup team. The Open Championship: With a solo-third at The Open Championship, earned his first top-three at a major. Represented fifth top-10 at majors in a two-year stretch.

With a solo-third at The Open Championship, earned his first top-three at a major. Represented fifth top-10 at majors in a two-year stretch. Charles Schwab Challenge: Finished runner-up by four strokes to Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge, marking his fifth runner-up finish since the start of the 2017-18 season, the most of any player during that span. Led by one following a first-round 64, the second sub-65 opening score of his career (2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge).

Finished runner-up by four strokes to Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge, marking his fifth runner-up finish since the start of the 2017-18 season, the most of any player during that span. Led by one following a first-round 64, the second sub-65 opening score of his career (2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge). Masters Tournament: Highlighted by a third-round 64, posted four par-or-better scores to finish T5 in his second start at the Masters Tournament. Played the par 5s in 13-under, tied with Brooks Koepka for best in the field. Led the field in Driving Distance (316.3 yards).

Highlighted by a third-round 64, posted four par-or-better scores to finish T5 in his second start at the Masters Tournament. Played the par 5s in 13-under, tied with Brooks Koepka for best in the field. Led the field in Driving Distance (316.3 yards). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his first start of the season, held the solo 36- and 54-hole leads at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions before losing in a playoff to Xander Schauffele in Shanghai, China. Entered the final round at Sheshan International Golf Club with a three-stroke advantage and posted a 1-under 71 to force a playoff with Schauffele which went one extra hole. Marked his fourth runner-up in 120 TOUR starts.

2018 Season

Of 25 made cuts in 28 starts, collected 11 top-10 finishes, highlighted by three runner-up showings. Finished in the top 10 in three majors and three FedExCup Playoffs events. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in as many attempts, finishing a career-high No. 6 in the standings. Was the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup without a victory on the season. Was named a captain's pick by Jim Furyk, representing the United States for the first time at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup: Was selected as a captain's pick and made his Ryder Cup debut for the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Went 2-1-0 for the week, as Europe defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Brooks Koepka and won his Friday Four-Ball match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, 1-up, and capped off the week with a 6-and-4 victory over Tommy Fleetwood in Sunday Singles.

Was selected as a captain's pick and made his Ryder Cup debut for the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Went 2-1-0 for the week, as Europe defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Brooks Koepka and won his Friday Four-Ball match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, 1-up, and capped off the week with a 6-and-4 victory over Tommy Fleetwood in Sunday Singles. BMW Championship: Collected second consecutive top-10 at the BMW Championship, finishing T8. Closed the tournament with a bogey-free 65 in the final round.

Collected second consecutive top-10 at the BMW Championship, finishing T8. Closed the tournament with a bogey-free 65 in the final round. Dell Technologies Championship: Earned his 10th top-10 of the season with a T4 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Became only the second player to record double-digit top-10s on the season, joining Dustin Johnson. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup, remaining the highest-ranked player in the standings without a win during the season. Was one of five players to post four rounds in the 60s at TPC Boston.

Earned his 10th top-10 of the season with a T4 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Became only the second player to record double-digit top-10s on the season, joining Dustin Johnson. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup, remaining the highest-ranked player in the standings without a win during the season. Was one of five players to post four rounds in the 60s at TPC Boston. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Finished runner-up at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his first top-five result in the FedExCup Playoffs. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (12.562) and Around-the-Green (+7.800).

Finished runner-up at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his first top-five result in the FedExCup Playoffs. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (12.562) and Around-the-Green (+7.800). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Claimed his first top-10 in a World Golf Championships event with a T10 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Finished at 7-under 273 with Jason Day, Si Woo Kim and Ian Poulter.

Claimed his first top-10 in a World Golf Championships event with a T10 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Finished at 7-under 273 with Jason Day, Si Woo Kim and Ian Poulter. The Open Championship: Finished T9 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie to post his third consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship.

Finished T9 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie to post his third consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship. U.S. Open: Entering the final round of the U.S. Open tied for the lead and playing in the final pairing, posted a 72 to finish fifth. Began the third round 11 strokes behind then-leader Dustin Johnson and shot a third-round 4-under 66, one of just three sub-70 rounds on Saturday. Made third start at the U.S. Open. Following a T10 at the Masters Tournament, earned top-10s at each of the first two majors of the season.

Entering the final round of the U.S. Open tied for the lead and playing in the final pairing, posted a 72 to finish fifth. Began the third round 11 strokes behind then-leader Dustin Johnson and shot a third-round 4-under 66, one of just three sub-70 rounds on Saturday. Made third start at the U.S. Open. Following a T10 at the Masters Tournament, earned top-10s at each of the first two majors of the season. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Daniel Summerhays, recorded scores of 62 (R1) and 63 (R3) in Four-ball en route to a sixth place result.

Playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Daniel Summerhays, recorded scores of 62 (R1) and 63 (R3) in Four-ball en route to a sixth place result. Masters Tournament: After suffering a high-ankle sprain while celebrating a hole-in-one during Wednesday's Par-3 Contest, finished T10 in his Masters debut at 7-under. His six consecutive birdies on holes 12-17 in a final-round 66 were one shy of the most in tournament history (7 – Steve Pate/1999, Tiger Woods/2005).

After suffering a high-ankle sprain while celebrating a hole-in-one during Wednesday's Par-3 Contest, finished T10 in his Masters debut at 7-under. His six consecutive birdies on holes 12-17 in a final-round 66 were one shy of the most in tournament history (7 – Steve Pate/1999, Tiger Woods/2005). Genesis Open: Held 18-hole co-lead at the Genesis Open before finishing T2 with Kevin Na at 10-under. Moved up 10 spots in the FedExCup to No. 6 following the runner-up.

Held 18-hole co-lead at the Genesis Open before finishing T2 with Kevin Na at 10-under. Moved up 10 spots in the FedExCup to No. 6 following the runner-up. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second straight top-10 at the event. Opened with a 7-under 65 on the North Course to take the first-round lead. Entered the weekend tied for third, but a pair of 73s on the weekend resulted in the T6 finish.

Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second straight top-10 at the event. Opened with a 7-under 65 on the North Course to take the first-round lead. Entered the weekend tied for third, but a pair of 73s on the weekend resulted in the T6 finish. Safeway Open: Beginning the final round of the Safeway Open four strokes back and T7, posted a 3-under 69 Sunday to finish alone in second place at 13-under 275, two strokes behind winner Brendan Steele.

2017 Season

Collected six top-10 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, resulting in a third consecutive berth in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished T7 in the last two Playoffs events, the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, before ending his season at No. 19 in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: In his first start at the TOUR Championship, posted rounds of 68-71-68-66--273 (-7) to finish T7 with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

In his first start at the TOUR Championship, posted rounds of 68-71-68-66--273 (-7) to finish T7 with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. BMW Championship: Opened the BMW Championship with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 on his 28th birthday. Chipped in from 17' 10" on the final hole for a 7-under 64, moving from No. 39 to No. 24 to secure his first trip to the 30-player TOUR Championship.

Opened the BMW Championship with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 on his 28th birthday. Chipped in from 17' 10" on the final hole for a 7-under 64, moving from No. 39 to No. 24 to secure his first trip to the 30-player TOUR Championship. RBC Canadian Open: Ranked third in driving distance (321.1 yards) for the week at the RBC Canadian Open while finishing T5 at 18-under.

Ranked third in driving distance (321.1 yards) for the week at the RBC Canadian Open while finishing T5 at 18-under. The Greenbrier Classic: Played the final 59 holes at The Greenbrier Classic with just one blemish, a double-bogey on the par-3 eighth hole en route to a final-round 2-under 68. His T7 finish came in his second start at the event (T13-2015). The top-10 was his fifth of the season, equaling his career-high total from his rookie season in 2015.

Played the final 59 holes at The Greenbrier Classic with just one blemish, a double-bogey on the par-3 eighth hole en route to a final-round 2-under 68. His T7 finish came in his second start at the event (T13-2015). The top-10 was his fifth of the season, equaling his career-high total from his rookie season in 2015. Valero Texas Open: Offset a 2-over 74 in round three of the Valero Texas Open with scores of 71-65-69 in rounds one, two and four, respectively, to finish T3 with Kevin Tway at 9-under 279. Made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine of his final round (Nos. 12-14 and No. 16) before a bogey at the 18th. His second round was highlighted by six birdies and an eagle-2 at the 11th hole en route to a 7-under 65, the low score for the week at TPC San Antonio.

Offset a 2-over 74 in round three of the Valero Texas Open with scores of 71-65-69 in rounds one, two and four, respectively, to finish T3 with Kevin Tway at 9-under 279. Made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine of his final round (Nos. 12-14 and No. 16) before a bogey at the 18th. His second round was highlighted by six birdies and an eagle-2 at the 11th hole en route to a 7-under 65, the low score for the week at TPC San Antonio. Valspar Championship: Fired the best final round of the Valspar Championship, a 7-under 64 to finish solo-fifth for his third top-10 showing of the season. En route to doing so, hit a perfect 13 for 13 fairways in regulation Sunday. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green (13.590), Strokes Gained: Off The Tee (5.074) and Ball Striking.

Fired the best final round of the Valspar Championship, a 7-under 64 to finish solo-fifth for his third top-10 showing of the season. En route to doing so, hit a perfect 13 for 13 fairways in regulation Sunday. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green (13.590), Strokes Gained: Off The Tee (5.074) and Ball Striking. Farmers Insurance Open: At the Farmers Insurance Open, opened with a 1-over 73 to sit at T96. Ensuing rounds of 68-67-71, good for a 9-under 279, resulted in a T4 finish with four others. At one point Sunday, was tied for the lead, before two bogeys on his inward nine led to the T4 finish. The showing at Torrey Pines marked his best since his playoff victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

At the Farmers Insurance Open, opened with a 1-over 73 to sit at T96. Ensuing rounds of 68-67-71, good for a 9-under 279, resulted in a T4 finish with four others. At one point Sunday, was tied for the lead, before two bogeys on his inward nine led to the T4 finish. The showing at Torrey Pines marked his best since his playoff victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. SBS Tournament of Champions: One of 11 players making their first-ever appearance at the SBS Tournament of Champions, finished T9 and eight strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. It marked his first top-10 finish since winning the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. Tied with William McGirt for best performance by a first-timer.

2016 Season

Finished No. 45 in the FedExCup standings, marking the second-consecutive season he has advanced to the 70-player BMW Championship field. Season highlighted by his first career victory (Puerto Rico Open) and nine top-25 finishes. Began the Playoffs with a T12 finish at The Barclays, moving to 37th in the FedExCup. Followed with a T24 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T66 at the BMW Championship, finishing No. 45 in the season-long competition.

The Open Championship: In his first Open Championship, opened with a 4-under 67 to sit T4 through 18 holes. Ended the week at Royal Troon T18, following rounds of 71-72-74 in rounds two through four, respectively.

In his first Open Championship, opened with a 4-under 67 to sit T4 through 18 holes. Ended the week at Royal Troon T18, following rounds of 71-72-74 in rounds two through four, respectively. Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: In his first start at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach, overcame a one-stroke deficit in the final round with a 2-under 70 to force sudden death with Steve Marino. The duo matched birdies on the par-5 18th hole twice in overtime, before a third-consecutive birdie at 18 from Finau proved too much for Marino. Finau's win snapped a stretch of disappointing performances leading up to Puerto Rico, defined by four missed cuts in his previous five starts.

In his first start at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach, overcame a one-stroke deficit in the final round with a 2-under 70 to force sudden death with Steve Marino. The duo matched birdies on the par-5 18th hole twice in overtime, before a third-consecutive birdie at 18 from Finau proved too much for Marino. Finau's win snapped a stretch of disappointing performances leading up to Puerto Rico, defined by four missed cuts in his previous five starts. CIMB Classic: First of two top-10 finishes came at the CIMB Classic, finishing T9.

2015 Season

PGA TOUR rookie enjoyed a solid year, amassing five top-10 finishes in 28 starts through the Wyndham Championship. As a result, became one of nine rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Was one of just four to make it to the BMW Championship, the third of four events in the Playoffs. Finished T47 at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms GC to end his season at No. 43 in the FedExCup standings. After finishing T12 in his rookie debut, at the Frys.com Open, recorded his first top-10, a T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, in his fifth overall PGA TOUR start. With rounds of 68-65-70-67, finished six strokes behind champion Ben Martin.

PGA Championship: In just his second major championship start, claimed a T10 with Robert Streb at the PGA Championship (11-under 277). Posted four, sub-par scores at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, highlighted by a 6-under 66 in the second round. In his first major start earlier in the season, finished T14 at the U.S. Open.

In just his second major championship start, claimed a T10 with Robert Streb at the PGA Championship (11-under 277). Posted four, sub-par scores at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, highlighted by a 6-under 66 in the second round. In his first major start earlier in the season, finished T14 at the U.S. Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Recorded the best finish by a rookie in the Memorial Tournament field, carding rounds of 71-66-73-67 to finish T8.

Recorded the best finish by a rookie in the Memorial Tournament field, carding rounds of 71-66-73-67 to finish T8. AT&T Byron Nelson: Was one off the lead after 36 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing T10 after weekend rounds of 68-68.

2014 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, which resulted in a win, two T4s, a fifth-place finish, 14 top-25s and only four missed cuts. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August at the WinCo Foods Portland Open as No. 8 on the money list. After T19 and T46 finishes to open the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Charlotte, N.C., respectively, was in contention the following week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Opened with a first-round 66 and followed with 72-72-71 to finish T6 at Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course.

Web.com Tour Championship: Completed his season with a T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship, closing with a 66.

Completed his season with a T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship, closing with a 66. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded a T11 the next week in Springfield, Mo.

Recorded a T11 the next week in Springfield, Mo. Stonebrae Classic: Collected his first career title with a convincing three-stroke win at the Stonebrae Classic in early August. Held a one-shot lead after 54 holes, thanks to middle rounds of 62-63. Kept his challengers at bay during the fog-delayed final round at TPC Stonebrae. A birdie at No. 15 increased his lead to two. He closed with three consecutive pars to pick up the title. Winner's check of $108,000 vaulted him from No. 24 to No. 8 on the money list with only three weeks left in the Regular Season. Winning score of 258 matched the second-lowest 72-hole score in Tour history. Finished with a tournament-record 22-under total, three better than Fabian Gomez, Zack Sucher and fellow rookie Daniel Berger. Became the 13th first-time winner in the Tour's first 18 events of the season.

Collected his first career title with a convincing three-stroke win at the Stonebrae Classic in early August. Held a one-shot lead after 54 holes, thanks to middle rounds of 62-63. Kept his challengers at bay during the fog-delayed final round at TPC Stonebrae. A birdie at No. 15 increased his lead to two. He closed with three consecutive pars to pick up the title. Winner's check of $108,000 vaulted him from No. 24 to No. 8 on the money list with only three weeks left in the Regular Season. Winning score of 258 matched the second-lowest 72-hole score in Tour history. Finished with a tournament-record 22-under total, three better than Fabian Gomez, Zack Sucher and fellow rookie Daniel Berger. Became the 13th first-time winner in the Tour's first 18 events of the season. Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Made his 11th consecutive cut and contended all week as the hometown favorite at the Utah Championship. Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at Willow Creek CC in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy to finish solo fifth, playing about 15 miles from his boyhood home.

Made his 11th consecutive cut and contended all week as the hometown favorite at the Utah Championship. Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at Willow Creek CC in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy to finish solo fifth, playing about 15 miles from his boyhood home. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In late June, opened the United Leasing Championship with a 71. Made back-to-back eagles, including the 500th hole-in-one in Korn Ferry Tour history (11th hole), in the second round en route to a 64. Held the 36-hole lead but fell to T5 after 72-74 on the weekend.

In late June, opened the United Leasing Championship with a 71. Made back-to-back eagles, including the 500th hole-in-one in Korn Ferry Tour history (11th hole), in the second round en route to a 64. Held the 36-hole lead but fell to T5 after 72-74 on the weekend. Rex Hospital Open: First Tour top-10 came in May in Raleigh, N.C. Was four strokes back after 54 holes at the Rex Hospital Open. Fired a final-round 67 for a T4.

2013 Season

Made seven cuts in eight starts on PGA TOUR Canada, finishing 29th on the Order of Merit.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Six rounds in the 60s led to a 25-under performance and T3 finish at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

Six rounds in the 60s led to a 25-under performance and T3 finish at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. The Great Waterway Classic: Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Great Waterway Classic.

Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Great Waterway Classic. ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Shot a final-round 64 to finish a season-best T5 at the ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS.

Shot a final-round 64 to finish a season-best T5 at the ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Recorded a double eagle during the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only Tour start. Used a 5-iron from 216 yards at the par-5 fifth hole at the Thornblade Club, where he posted an even-par 71. Wound up finishing 65th for the second consecutive year.

2012 Season

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished 65th at the BMW Charity Pro Am.

2011 Season

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T45 at the Utah Championship in his home state. Shot a second round 65 at Willow Creek CC to go with three 71s.

Finished T45 at the Utah Championship in his home state. Shot a second round 65 at Willow Creek CC to go with three 71s. Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2010 Season

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship.

2008 Season

SAS Masters: Made one European Tour appearance, missing the cut at the SAS Masters.

Made one European Tour appearance, missing the cut at the SAS Masters. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Shot a second-round 67 but still missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2007 Season

Missed the cut in his first two European Tour starts, at the KLM Open and the Scandinavian Masters. Has also competed on Gateway Tour, NGA Tour and National Pro Tour.

Utah EnergySolutions Championship: Fired a pair of 74s at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour to miss the cut.

Amateur Highlights