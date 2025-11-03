PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 5, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau won this tournament in 2021 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to reclaim the title at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-68-69-8
    20236467-73-69-73+2
    2022T564-68-69-68-11
    2021167-64-68-65-20
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 20-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.092-0.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.135-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2060.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.117-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.139-0.918

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (124th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Finau has posted a -0.135 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 690 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

