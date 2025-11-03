Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.

Finau has an average of -0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.