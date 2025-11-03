Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 5, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tony Finau won this tournament in 2021 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to reclaim the title at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|2023
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|2022
|T5
|64-68-69-68
|-11
|2021
|1
|67-64-68-65
|-20
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 20-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.092
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.135
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.206
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.117
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.139
|-0.918
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (124th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Finau has posted a -0.135 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Finau has earned 690 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
