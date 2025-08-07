Tony Finau makes big gear changes for start of FedExCup Playoffs

“For us we feel like we’re able to have an onset option with some toe hang, so now it matches what his stroke type is. So he’s able to have the alignment benefits from the onset, now with something that matches his stroke. So he rolled quite a few with it and loved it. He felt like the long line on the Ally Blue 4 that goes all the way to the face he felt like was really, really easy to line up, and then all he had to do really was trace the shaft down that line and he felt like he was making good solid strokes. Making it simple for him, and having some added technology.”