Tony Finau makes big gear changes for start of FedExCup Playoffs
Tony Finau sinks a 29-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Wyndham
Sitting at 64th in the FedExCup standings, Tony Finau needs to make a move this week at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship to work his way inside the top 50 and continue onto the 2025 BMW Championship.
As part of his Playoffs push, Finau is making some rare changes to his equipment setup, including a golf ball switch and a putter switch.
Over the last few months, Finau told GolfWRX.com that he noticed his spin going up with his driver. That’s not always a bad thing for golfers, in general, but for someone like Finau, who hits the golf ball at high speeds, too much spin can be a hindrance to accuracy and distance.
About a month ago, Finau switched into a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft in his Ping G440 9-degree driver to knock down spin. This week at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Finau made another spin-reducing change by switching into a new Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot prototype golf ball, which Cameron Young debuted for his win last week at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
On Wednesday, Finau confirmed that he’ll be switching into the new prototype golf ball at the FedEx St. Jude and gave some insight into the performance.
“I did try the Double Dot, it’s incredible, and it’s going into play right away,” Finau told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “It had a little bit of higher launch and lower spin for me, which is a perfect combo. Especially for me at the moment, I seemed to, over the last couple months, just to be spinning my driver a little more than I would like, and I made a shaft change about a month ago and that’s helped, but the spin numbers are still a little high. I switched to this ball, and it’s a couple hundred rpms lower, so without changing equipment, that’s a great thing.”
As for his flatstick, Finau was previously using a Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype blade-style putter that he’s had in the bag for about 4-5 years. Last week at the Wyndham Championship, though, Finau made a rare switch to a Ping blade putter with an insert that he found in his garage – he found it to be a bit too soft, however, and he wanted to conduct further testing with Ping fitters at TPC Southwind this week.
So, he worked closely with Ping putter rep Dylan Goodwin to find an answer.
“Tony Finau has used the Anser 2D for a long time, had multiple wins with that putter,” Goodwin told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “He wanted a little bit of a change last week, where he went back to an old putter that he’s had in the garage from probably 4 or 5 years ago, and then this week he kind of came to us and said, ‘Hey, what kind of mallet can I get into to switch things up?’
“So we brought about 10 different options out with different hosels. He’s used something with a little bit of toe hang in the past, and that’s worked quite well for him, so we brought some different options, some different necks, some different inserts and face options, as well. He was using a putter last week that was quite soft and soft-sounding. He didn’t quite like that, he felt he had some distance control issues, just not being able to hear the impact experience. So, we gave a couple firmer options for him this week, and then where we ended was an Ally Blue Onset.
“He was experimenting with it and was like, ‘What’s the benefit to this?’
“For us we feel like we’re able to have an onset option with some toe hang, so now it matches what his stroke type is. So he’s able to have the alignment benefits from the onset, now with something that matches his stroke. So he rolled quite a few with it and loved it. He felt like the long line on the Ally Blue 4 that goes all the way to the face he felt like was really, really easy to line up, and then all he had to do really was trace the shaft down that line and he felt like he was making good solid strokes. Making it simple for him, and having some added technology.”
Finau also weighed in with some thoughts about the putter: “It’s still a PLD putter. I’ve been using a blade for over 5 years straight…just thought it was time for a change. Wanted to go and look into a mallet, and the Ping (reps) helped me get into this one.”
Finau doesn’t often make equipment changes, so we’ll be closely monitoring how the new gear works for him as he looks to move into the top-50 in the FedExCup Playoff standings this week, and continue his race for the cup.