Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2017 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz

Personal

Dad introduced him to the game at age 4. As a youngster, played golf with eight friends everyday during the summer.

Played high school basketball and was an all-conference, all-district and all-region selection.

Graduated from Missouri Western State University as the most decorated golfer in school history. Was inducted into the university's Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

Loves hanging with friends on his nine-hole course. Also enjoys boating, grilling and cooking any kinda of food.

Special Interests

Lounging, boating, cooking, sports, music, friends and family

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and fourth total, finishing the season at No. 121 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed five top-25s and made nine cuts in 19 starts, highlighted by T11 results at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and The Honda Classic.

2019 Season

Wrapped up the season No. 104 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the Playoffs for the third time in five seasons on TOUR. Earned two top-10s and made the cut in 15 of 28 starts.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship defending champion shot four rounds below par (71-69-71-70) to finish T39 at 7-under 281 Mayakoba Golf Classic: Shot four sub-70 rounds for a fifth-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Represented third top-10 in five starts at the event.

2018 Season

Became one of 11 first-time winners in the 2017-18 season and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Made 20 cuts in 30 starts with six top-25s, including two top-10s. Ended his season No. 61 in the FedExCup standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Finished T12 at the Dell Technologies Championship to jump from No. 81 to No. 63 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the BMW Championship.

Teamed with Chesson Hadley to lead at 22-under during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but played the back nine in 3-over to finish T4. The partnership with Hadley (No. 1) was made up of the top two finishers on the combined 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals money list. Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Shota 9-under 63 in round one that gave him a one-stroke lead and followed with scores of 68-69-70–270 (-18) to win the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in wire-to-wire fashion. Became the first to lead outright after each round en route to victory on the PGA TOUR since Marc Leishman at the 2017 BMW Championship. Claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 88th start at the age of 34 years, 6 months, 19 days. Prior to leading after each round of the Corales Puntacana event, a second-round lead at the 2014 Charles Schwab Challenges was his only lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in birdies (23).

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two wins and 14 cuts made. Was second in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a first-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

2015 Season

Made 12 of 29 cuts in sophomore season on TOUR with one top-10 to finish No. 140 in the FedExCup standings. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to improve his status but finished No. 58 on the Finals money list.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished sixth at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with rounds of 66-68-71-66. Missed the cut in 2013 in his only other start in Mexico.

2014 Season

In rookie season on TOUR, made 20 of 28 cuts and enjoyed one top 10. Was one of two rookies (Chesson Hadley) to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, but missed the cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 121 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T30 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a one-shot lead through 36 holes. Dropped from contention after a third-round 74. Shell Houston Open: In his 13th start of the season, posted four rounds of par or better at the GC of Houston to claim a T7 at the Shell Houston Open. Birdied the par-5 13th hole in all four rounds en route to his first career top-10 finish in 14 PGA TOUR starts.

2013 Season

Hit a summer stretch where he missed seven cuts in a row. Finished the Regular Season 14th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Ended the season by making the cut in 13 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had second- and third-place efforts among his five top-10 finishes.

Was T6 at the Brasil Classic. Registered the first official ace of the inaugural event with a hole-in-one during the third round. Also had an eagle earlier in the day to become the first player with two eagles in a round at the Sao Paulo GC. Chile Classic: Runner-up to Kevin Kisner at the Chile Classic in the third week of the season. Hovered near the lead all week in Santiago. Opened with back-to-back 66s at the Prince of Wales CC course and was tied for second after 36 holes. Third-round 68 put him at 16-under and one off the lead heading into the final round. Challenged for the lead Sunday but could not catch the leaders. Was one down with only the par-5 18th to go and failed to get up and down for birdie, which would have tied him with Kisner at 21-under. Kisner was able to play the same par-5 hole conservatively and made par to win.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 24 starts and had four top-10 finishes to wind up No. 47 on the money list.

Highlight of his summer came when he qualified for the U.S. Open in June. Eventually missed the cut at The Olympic Club in his first career major championship start, which was also his first career PGA TOUR appearance. Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Finished T9 at the inaugural Chile Classic, where he posted a 6-under 66 in the final round.

2011 Season

Made the cut in six of nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Children's Hospital Classic: Medalist at the Monday qualifier for the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga, his seventh start of the season. Was T2, two shots back after an opening-round 65. Was three back after the second and third rounds. Fired a 5-under 67 on the final day to close within two strokes of winner Miguel Carballo. Runner-up finish was his first career top-10. Also earned enough money to jump 42 places, to No. 67 on the money list with only two full-field events left on the schedule. Set a Korn Ferry Tour record by hitting 69 of 72 greens in regulation (95.8 percent), breaking the old mark of 68 set by Boo Weekley in Chattanooga in 2006.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 15 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two runner-up finishes among five top-10 performances.

2006 Season

Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Scholarship America Showdown in Minnesota (missed cut).

Amateur Highlights